San Antonio police investigating alleged child sex crime at local charter school

A child rapist who possessed the largest library of indecent images a police force had ever found has been given more jail time after admitting further offences against a young girl. Melvin Miller was sentenced to 16 years in April 2020 after pleading guilty to 30 offences against two girls.
Adrian Martinez, owner of downtown venue Smoke BBQ+Skybar, was arrested early Thursday morning after he allegedly assaulted and injured a VIA Metropolitan Transit police officer, TV station KSAT reports. The 44-year-old business owner was held on a bevy of charges, including resisting arrest and attempting to take a weapon from...
Flint, MI— A case concerning an alleged assault between two Flint Board of Education members has been assigned to the Flint Police Detective Bureau for investigative follow up, according to a statement released by the Flint Police Department. Detectives ae currently gathering additional information before submitting the case to...
A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
A New Hampshire mom accused of murdering her 5-year-old son, once allegedly told a friend she wanted the boy “gone” and compared him to serial killers Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer. Attorney General John M. Formella announced earlier this week that 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais had been indicted on...
A man has been arrested in the murder of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher, Texas police announced. Mathew Wiessing, 25, was arrested for the March 10 shooting and is charged with the murder of Michael Echaniz, the San Antonio Police Department said in a news release. Police say Wiessing’s motive...
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
Fort Lauderdale — The victim of an alleged brutal beating that left him permanently blind told deputies he was ambushed by the family of his supposed boyfriend of nine months, CBS Miami reports. He said it all happened because they believed he'd "turned" their son gay. His account of...
Stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, relatives and activists are advocating another possible path toward accountability in Mississippi: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who set off the lynching by accusing the Black Chicago teen of improper advances in 1955.
Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
A Texas man is recovering from being shot, cops say, in a violent clash over a parking space. Shane Post had just been dropped off by his work buddy, who he says briefly pulled into a parking space at the townhouse complex near Dallas. As Post headed inside, a neighbor...
Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen on April 15 after getting a ride home from someone at a nightclub. The family of Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, is asking for help following her disappearance on April 15. Her bloody cell phone was recovered near a park in West Houston, raising suspicion that there may have been foul play.
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
A woman who was found deceased in a home on Skyline Drive, Columbia, was stabbed to death by their son. In a press conference, Captain Jeremy Haywood shared that the department arrested Demondra Gaines, 27, for the killings of his mother, Katrina Gaines, 51, and father, Christopher Gaines, 56, at their home.
A Texas woman recorded a cell phone video showing the moment that a man allegedly accidentally pulled the trigger of a handgun he though was unloaded and killed her.Karina Isabel Tobias, 21, died on 12 April, after succombing to gunshot injuries in an El Paso area hospital, according to officials.“Karina had an accident,” according to a GoFundMe page from her family, which has raised more than $8,000 for medical bills and funeral expenses. “Karina was a young (soul) full of life, full of dreams, and more than anything full of love to give.”A week later, police arrested 24-year-old Efrain...
