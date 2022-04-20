ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Tedeschi Trucks Band announce epic quadruple-album and film project, I Am the Moon

By Jonathan Horsley
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspired by Persian mythology and classic Hendrix, Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi’s rock ’n’ roll extravaganza of all original material will be released in four stages across the summer. Tedeschi Trucks Band have just announced the most ambitious album of 2022, and indeed...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Trucks
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Susan Tedeschi
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Her Concert Dedicated To Taylor Hawkins: Watch

The pop star gave an emotional speech before she dedicated the song ‘Angels Like You’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer. Miley Cyrus was overcome with grief during her Lollapalooza Brazil performance, which she had dedicated to her friend and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died on Friday (March 25) at the age of 50. The pop star — who was headlining the music festival alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — broke down in tears on stage the following day and devoted the song “Angels Like You” to Taylor.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Chris Stapleton Destroy the Grammy Audience With ‘Cold’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the process. “Why you got to be so cold/Why you got to go and cut me with a knife, put our love on ice?” the country singer bellowed, bathed in blueish light and backed by a string section and his longtime band. Everyone onstage was playing live too: Stapleton refuses to perform to a pre-taped track at awards shows. Chris Stapleton 🥺#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pjtwz92Hxr — Jonas (@Jonsick) April 4, 2022 “Cold,” which won Best Country Song earlier in...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Had To Choke Back The Tears During Jamey Johnson & Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015

Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Julian Lennon Embraces The Beatles “Hey Jude” on Forthcoming Album ‘JUDE’

Julian Lennon is releasing his seventh album JUDE, out in late 2022, and will share two new tracks, “Every Little Moment” and “Freedom,” on April 8. The album title is a nod to The Beatles’ 1968 song “Hey Jude,” which was originally written by Paul McCartney as ‘Hey Jules” and later changed to “Jude” to help comfort the then 5-year-old Lennon during his parents John and Cynthia Lennon’s divorce. Though Lennon has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with The Beatles hit, he says the song has ultimately become part of his identity.
MUSIC
Kerrang

“You were a true rock’n’roll hero and will always remain in my heart”: Paul McCartney pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Sir Paul McCartney has shared a lovely, heartfelt tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away. The Beatles legend complimented Taylor on his "great" drumming as well as his "big and shiny" personality, calling him a "rock'n'roll hero" who will "always remain in my heart". Paul also reflected on performing drums on Foo Fighters' Concrete And Gold song Sunday Rain, which features Taylor on vocals: "It was an incredible session and cemented my relationship with Taylor and the guys," he wrote.
MUSIC

