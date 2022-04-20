ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Platinum Jubilee: Jockeys to honour Queen on Derby Day at Epsom

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate: Saturday, 4 June Venue: Epsom Racecourse Time: 16:30 BST. Forty retired and current jockeys who have ridden for the Queen will form a guard of honour at Epsom on Derby Day to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee. The welcoming party on 4 June, including Willie Carson and Frankie...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Golden Sixty in 'perfect' condition for defence of Champions Mile crown at Sha Tin and bid for Hong Kong record

Golden Sixty is reported to be in peak condition ahead of the defence of his FWD Champions Mile crown at Sha Tin on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Racing. The six-year-old, who was back to winning ways in the Group Two Chairman's Trophy earlier this month, is looking for an unprecedented 21st victory in Hong Kong and is also poised to overtake Beauty Generation's Hong Kong prize-money record of HK 106,233,750 (£10.3m).
WORLD
BBC

County Championship: Josh Bohannon hits century for Lancashire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two) Lancashire 289-3: Bohannon 142*, Wells (59); Zafar 2-65 Lancashire (5 pts) lead Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 37 runs. Josh Bohannon's fine unbeaten century put Lancashire in command of their County Championship game against Gloucestershire on day two. Resuming on...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Dettori
Person
Willie Carson
Person
Queen Elizabeth
BBC

UCI Track Nations Cup: Charlie Tanfield wins bronze in Glasgow

Venue: Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow Dates: 21-24 April. Charlie Tanfield won Great Britain's third medal - and his second - at the UCI Track Nations Cup 2022 in Glasgow with bronze in the individual pursuit. Qualifying third fastest, Tanfield set up a bronze medal ride off with Germany's Tobias...
CYCLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jockeys#Epsom#Platinum Jubilee#British Royal Family#Uk#The Cazoo Derby Date#Bbc Radio 5 Live Forty#The Jockey Club
BBC

County Championship: Derbyshire batter Shan Masood scores another double century

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two) Derbyshire (7 pts) lead Leicestershire (2 pts) by 224 runs. Pakistan international Shan Masood became the first player in Derbyshire history to post back-to-back double centuries as Leicestershire's bowlers were put to the sword on day two of the County Championship match at the Uptonsteel County Ground.
SPORTS
The Independent

Pigeon on snooker table stops World Championship action

A pigeon briefly stopped play at the World Snooker Championship midway through the second round match between Mark Selby and Yan Bingtao.The bird fluttered down from among the television lights and landed on the top cushion during a brief break prior to the start of the sixth frame at the Crucible.We've seen some things at the Crucible.This is a new one. #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/5w0uR3ljpa— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 22, 2022It was quickly ushered out of the arena through the players’ entrance, surprising defending champion Selby, who was returning to the arena at the time.Pigeons have been frequent visitors to Wimbledon’s service lines but it is believed to the first time they have invaded the Sheffield venue. BBC pundit John Virgo joked “where’s the pigeon going?” Read More Boris Johnson: Time ‘running out’ for PM over Partygate, Sturgeon saysFrench election - live: Latest polls and news
ANIMALS
BBC

Mohammad Amir: Gloucestershire sign ex-Pakistan bowler on three-match deal

Gloucestershire have signed former Pakistan international bowler Mohammad Amir on a three-match deal. The 30-year-old will be available for their County Championship matches against Surrey, Hampshire and Somerset. The left-arm pace bowler has taken 119 wickets in 36 Test matches for his country. Amir played as an overseas player for...
SPORTS
BBC

Women's Six Nations: The man turning England's scrum around

Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road, Leicester Date: Sunday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. England's current dominance at the top of the world game is unquestionable, but a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Andy Goram: Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper being treated for cancer

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram is being treated for cancer, the Ibrox club have confirmed. The 58-year-old made more than 600 club appearances after starting his career at Oldham in the early 1980s. After a spell at Hibernian, the keeper won five league titles and five cups with...
HEALTH
BBC

Beach photos mark Prince Louis' birthday

Photographs of Prince Louis have been released to mark his fourth birthday on Saturday. The pictures were taken earlier this month in Norfolk by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge. They show Louis - the youngest of her three children - enjoying a trip to the beach and holding a...
WORLD
BBC

Sam Simmonds in doubt for England's Australia tour

England number eight Sam Simmonds could miss the summer tour of Australia with a hip and groin injury. The 27-year-old started three of England's Six Nations games this year. Simmonds could also be absent for the Premiership play-offs, with Exeter in the fourth and final qualifying spot with three regular-season games to go.
RUGBY
SkySports

England to begin 2023 Six Nations campaign against Scotland

England will open their 2023 Six Nations campaign at home to Scotland and finish the competition away against Ireland. The fixtures for next year's competition were announced on Wednesday, with the tournament starting on February 4 and 'Super Saturday' taking place on March 18. England's opening fixture is the reverse...
RUGBY
BBC

Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v London Irish

Venue: Kingston Park Date: Friday, 22 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website. Philip van der Walt returns from injury as Newcastle Falcons make six changes for Friday's visit of London Irish in the Premiership. The South African has...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy