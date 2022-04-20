ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Three-car crash in Manatee County results in fatality

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, a car was stopped on the Anna Maria Bridge on State Road 64 due to traffic congestion. A second car stopped behind them, while a third car didn't stop.

The third car crashed into the rear of the second car, which was forced into the car stopped in front of it, officials said.

A 59-year-old man that was a passenger in the car that didn't stop was transported to the Blake Medical Center with serious injuries. Officials said he died from his injuries on Sunday.

