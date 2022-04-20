OCSO, Rose City Marshals execute warrant at travel plaza and focus on 8-liners

Alexandria, AL – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the location formally known as TG’s One Stop, located at 8067 AL Highway 144 in Alexandria. Sheriff Matthew Wade said that his office had received numerous complaints about the business and potential for selling synthetic drugs after the ownership changed approximate one month ago. The Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation that led investigators to securing a search warrant for the premises. Investigators proceeded to the business with numerous police vehicles and conducted the raid. Sheriff Wade stated that “A large amount of suspected illegal items were seized and taken into evidence on the scene.” He went on to say that “The items taken into evidence will be sent to the lab for testing and positive identification of the substances.”

ALEXANDRIA, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO