Abbeville, LA

Man Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge Still Being Sought

By Bernadette Lee
 2 days ago
A spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Vermilion, Eddie Langlinais, says they are working to help the Abbeville Police Department in their search for a shooting suspect. Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet of the Abbeville Police Department says they are still searching for 27-year-old Jaylin...

