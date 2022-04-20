ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies Seek Man Who Followed Boy in Santee

By City News Service
 1 day ago
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man tried to entice a 16-year-old boy into a van in Santee on Tuesday afternoon.

A man driving a van in the 9100 block of Carlton Hills Boulevard beckoned the boy, who was riding his bicycle, to get in the van around 3:30 p.m., said Sgt. Michael Gonzales of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The boy ignored the van driver and continued toward home. He then saw the van following him to the Santee Town Center Trolley Station near Town Center Parkway, where the driver stopped in front of the victim and waved his hand for the boy to get into the van, Gonzales said.

The boy rode home and told his parents, who called the sheriff’s station.

The suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man in his 40s with an average build, black hair, mustache and short buzz-cut hair style. The van he was driving was described as a late 1990s Ford Econoline with tinted windows and beige curtains in the back, Gonzales said.

Anyone with information about the driver was asked to call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858 -565-5200 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888- 580-8477.

