$1.5M up for grabs in Knox County grant program using American Rescue Plan Act funds

GALESBURG — The Knox County Board announces a Community Grant Program funded through a $1.5 million allocation from its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Round One of the grant program will run through 4 p.m., May 23. Future rounds may be announced depending on the continued availability of funds. Grant applications may be downloaded from the county of Knox website at www.co.knox.il.us.

Grants will be made to proposals that address areas identified in the legislation as impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic:

Public health

Negative economic impacts of the pandemic

Services to communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic

Infrastructure (water, sewer, broadband)

The application form includes additional detail regarding a range of eligible projects within each of these broad categories.

Grant applications will be reviewed by the Knox County ARPA Advisory Task Force, which may require additional information and/or interviews with applicants. Grants will be evaluated based on how directly they address an issue created or exacerbated by the pandemic, the feasibility and potential impact of the project, the degree to which it will strengthen the County’s ability to weather a future pandemic, the degree to which the proposal includes potential partners, the completeness of the proposed budget, and the prospects for sustainability of the project in the future.

Recommendations for funding will be made to the Knox County Board, which will make all final decisions with respect to grant awards. Recipients will need to comply with all requirements specified in the ARPA federal regulations with respect to record-keeping and other criteria.

Questions regarding this grant program may be addressed to ARPAapplications@knoxcountyil.gov.