ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Falls, MT

Businesses ask for time limits on Nucleus Avenue parking

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 2 days ago

By CHRIS PETERSON

Hungry Horse News

Several business owners on Nucleus Avenue support a timed parking limit on the street to keep people from parking in front of their shops all day long.

That was just one of the ideas discussed at workshop with the public and city council to talk about parking in downtown Columbia Falls.

There are a few options that the city will likely never pursue — one of them is a parking garage. There isn’t enough room in downtown to build one that would really help, noted city manager Susan Nicosia.

Nicosia said a better alternative is to begin putting curb and gutters on city streets in the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods that don’t currently have them.

Many homeowners don’t realize the city typically owns about 10 feet on right-of-way in their front yards. One business, for example, recently put up its own curb and even planted trees in the city right of way to discourage parking — which isn’t legal.

Other residents get irate when people park in front of their homes, though they have no legal right to stop people, either.

Putting in curb and gutter alleviates some of that problem, as it makes a clear delineation between the street and someone’s front yard.

“Twelve feet of my front yard is not my front yard, it’s city right of way,” Nicosia noted.

She noted there’s plenty of on street parking, if folks are willing to walk a block or two.

Some developments will come with their own parking. Developer Mick Ruis is currently putting apartments and condos in the city square and has plans for a restaurant.

The city square development will come with 81 parking spaces and there will be valet parking for overflow behind buildings he owns on Nucleus.

Parking behind buildings on the east side of Nucleus has been problematic, however. The lots currently have no lines and people often park this way and that, even blocking parking owned by other businesses.

Another topic was the idea of closing the east end of Fifth Street for green space and a pocket park. Ruis has said he would pay for the development, but not all businesses were on board with that.

One restaurant owner said it could hurt her business and make deliveries more difficult. Others thought it was a good idea.

Another idea was simply to add more signage.

For example, on Community Market Night, everyone tries to park close to the market on the north side of Highway 2, while lots remain empty on the south side.

A little bit of signage or direction by market staff could help direct traffic to overflow areas. Other businesses said it was OK to park in their lots after 6 p.m. The Hungry Horse News noted its lot to the east is largely empty after 6 p.m. and Glacier Bank’s lot is largely empty as well. Folks just can’t park in those spots overnight.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Don Barnhart asked city manager Susan Nicosia to begin the process of getting signs put up between Fifth and Sixth Streets and Seventh and Eighth Streets for timed parking on Nucleus Avenue.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia Falls, MT
City
Hungry Horse, MT
Columbia Falls, MT
Traffic
Local
Montana Traffic
Hungry Horse News

Construction promises to curtail early morning access to Logan Pass; Sun Road plowing starts

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Folks looking to get to Logan Pass from the west side of the park before 6 a.m. without a reservation are out of luck this year. The Going-to-the-Sun Road will see utility work, which includes replacing sewer, electric and telephone lines from the foot of Lake McDonald to 1,000 feet west of Sprague Creek campground this year, park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said. Ceccanti Inc. of Washington has the contract for the work. Crews will be working nights from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting June 1. As such, that section of road will be closed, except for emergency travel. This...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Could Four Corners Be A New City in The Gallatin Valley?

This action would be an interesting scenario for not only the city but what could be potentially a new town. The City of Bozeman has been growing for so many years that Bozeman is now considered a metropolitan area. With this steady growth, the population of Bozeman has been moving west towards Four Corners due to all the open land available.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Barnhart
Hungry Horse News

After June 1, Glacier’s west entrance won’t open before 6 a.m.

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman clarified Monday that the west entrance to the park will be closed to motor vehicles before 6 a.m. when construction starts on the Going-to-the-Sun Road June 1. That means motorists trying to get to Logan Pass without reservations won’t be able to come to the park early and get to the pass from the west side. They will, however, be able to get to Logan Pass if they’re beyond Rising Sun on the east side before 6 a.m. without a reservation. The park is replacing seven miles of sewer force main, electrical,...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Planning board OK’s revisions to Ruis project; hotel scrapped for apartments

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City-County planning board last week approved an amended planned unit development for Ruis Construction on Nucleus Avenue. Developer Mick Ruis dropped the original plan for a boutique hotel at 540 Nucleus Avenue and instead changed it to 12 residential apartments on the second and third floors of the building, which will sit in the southeast corner of what is the city square. Ruis tore down the former First Citizens Bank at the site. The lower level of the building will include a 5,600 square foot restaurant with a casino. The planning board took up the application again...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#Parking Garage#Valet Parking#Signage#Parking Spaces#Nucleus Avenue
Hungry Horse News

City council OK’s unique RV Park off Highway 2

Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls city council earlier this month approved a unique RV park off U.S. Highway 2. Clark W. Griz and Tawnya Bingham are building the Urban Woods RV Park. The park is unique in that folks who arrive actually rent the retro-styled RVs onsite. They don’t park their own. The park is immediately adjacent to the Columbia Falls RV park, but the two businesses are not affiliated, Bingham said. All told, there will be 10 RVs for rent, which, depending on the size, will sleep two to four guests. The RVs have air conditioners, bathrooms and kitchens — some even...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Park plows to West Side Tunnel, but expect plenty of ice on Going-to-the-Sun Road

Glacier National Park plow crews have made it to the west side tunnel, the Park Service reports. The road, however, is very icy, with 3 feet of ice in spots. The past week has been very cold and upper elevations have seen more snow, particularly on the east side of the park. The Camas Road, Two Medicine Road and Many Glacier Road are all closed to motor vehicles, but people can hike and bike beyond the gates. The Sun Road on the west side is closed to vehicles at Lake McDonald Lodge, though people can hike and bike to Avalanche Creek when plows are...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Hungry Horse News

Planning board turns down vacation rental request

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City-County planning board last week voted 6-2 against allowing a developer to turn half of a proposed apartment complex into short-term rentals. Developer Toby Gilchrist initially proposed building 36 apartments on a 2.25 acre lot on Meadow Lake Boulevard near the intersection of Best Way Drive. The planning board previously approved that project through both a zone change and a conditional use permit last year. But since then, the cost of the development has gone up significantly, Gilchrist told the board, from a little more than $5 million to $8.2 million. In order to make it work,...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
35
Followers
59
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy