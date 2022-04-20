Gun found in Granger High School student locker

HOPKINTON (CBS) — The boys’ locker rooms at Hopkinton High School will now be locked after school following behavior described by the school’s principal as “unsanitary, destructive, and inappropriate.” Principal Evan Bishop says the repairs to the boys locker room after these incidents have been expensive. “This behavior has recently cost the district significant money in repairs, and it creates unnecessary–and frankly disgusting–work for our custodians, who should not need to deal with this type of behavior,” he wrote in a letter this afternoon. According to Bishop, a warning was sent via email by the school’s Athletic Director about locking the team rooms and locker rooms after school if inappropriate behavior continued. The principal said another incident was reported 24 hours after the warning. Coaches will now need to unlock the locker room in order for their athletes to get changed and students not on a spring sports team will not be allowed to use the locker room after school.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 28 DAYS AGO