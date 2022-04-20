ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Maria Sharapova Announces Pregnancy On Birthday, Eating Cake For Two!

TMZ.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMaria Sharapova got the best birthday gift ever this year -- the tennis superstar just announced she's pregnant!!. 35-year-old Sharapova broke the news on Tuesday ... sharing a pic of her in a...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Maria Sharapova expecting 1st baby with Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova is serving up quite the cute pregnancy announcement!. The retired tennis star revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday — that she and fiancé Alexander Gilkes are expecting their first baby together. "Precious beginnings!!! 🤍👼🏻 Eating birthday cake for two has...
TENNIS
Us Weekly

Inside Pregnant Celebs’ Babymoons: Sasha Pieterse, Hannah Ferrier and More

Almost ready! Sasha Pieterse, Shawn Johnson and more pregnant celebrities have prepared for parenthood with a babymoon. The Pretty Little Liars alum used an “iPhone timer for the win” to document her August 2020 trip with her husband, Hudson Sheaffer. “Babymoon. #thirdtrimester,”the actress captioned a photo of herself cradling her budding belly. The trip came three […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Gilkes
Person
Sasha Vujačić
Person
Lily Collins
Person
Erin Andrews
Person
Maria Sharapova
Inside Nova

John Legend's kids 'excited' to have a sibling

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's children know they are "trying" for another baby. The couple - who lost their son Jack in the middle of pregnancy in September 2020 - are undergoing IVF treatment to have a sibling for Luna, five, and Miles, three, and the youngsters are "excited" about the prospect of having another child in the house.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Nbaer Sasha Vuja I
TMZ.com

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Threatens Judge in Kardashian Lawsuit

Blac Chyna's mom, Tokyo Toni, may have taken her displeasure with the judge too far ... because she allegedly threatened him in her daughter's trial against the Kardashians. Tokyo went off on the judge while live streaming Tuesday on Instagram from just outside the courthouse where the civil case is underway. She says ... "I'm gonna get that judge." She's reacting to the judge booting her from the courtroom earlier in the day.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue. Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead. The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath. She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Kendall Long Is ‘In Love’ With New Boyfriend Mitchell Sage After Joe Amabile Split

It’s official! Less than one year after Kendall Long returned to the Bachelor in Paradise beaches determined to find love after her split from Joe Amabile, she has introduced her followers to the man who won her heart. “By the way, I’m in love 🥰,” the California native, 30, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Friday, April […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy