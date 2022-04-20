ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker, MN

25 Candidates Apply For Two Open Positions on Becker School Board

By WJON Staff
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BECKER -- Twenty-five people have applied for two open positions on the Becker School Board. Jeremy Schmidt, Superintendent of Becker Public Schools, says the applicants...

river967.com

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Candidate forum set for Sparta School Board Thursday

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Sparta Area School District will host a school board candidate forum ahead of the spring election. It will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Sparta High School auditorium. Candidates will answer questions provided by students created with community input. Community members are welcome to attend, but will not be able to ask questions....
SPARTA, WI
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Times editorial board does disservice to Becker school board: Letter

The Times Editorial Board has done a disservice to the school board and parents in Becker. I know nothing about the group the school board invited to speak and the Times did nothing to enlighten me. No specifics were given, but we are assured in hysterical terms that hate, homophobia, bigotry, illogic, flat-earth thinking, etc. will run rampant if this mystery group is allowed to present their views. It is implied that the people of Becker are filled with this already if they allow the group anywhere near them. The First Amendment surely cannot apply to these unknown scoundrels!
BECKER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Becker, MN
96.7 The River

Sauk Rapids Announces Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids has named its Citizen of the Year. Jackie Johnson is this year's recipient. She has lived in Sauk Rapids for over 30 years with her entire professional career focused on mentoring youth in Central Minnesota. Sauk Rapids Mayor Kurt Hunstiger and the City Council will...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Sartell Student Council Earns National Recognition

SARTELL -- The Sartell High School student council has earned some national recognition. The group has been awarded the 2022 National Gold Council of Excellence by National Student Council. National Student Council provides and promotes professional development and leadership training to student council advisers who, in turn, teach leadership skills...
SARTELL, MN
96.7 The River

SCSU Students Holding Community Showcase

ST. CLOUD -- New research on vacation scams, diabetes research and more will be presented Tuesday at the Husky Showcase. Saint Cloud State University students will present new research, original works and more from 9:00a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Atwood Community Center. SCSU Director of Civic Engagement and Assessment,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Career Exploration Option For St. Cloud Students

St. Cloud District 742 students have an opportunity to explore careers. Gail Cruikshank, Talent Director from the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and Laurie Putnam, Assistant Superintendent District 742 joined me on WJON today. St. Cloud School students have an opportunity to participate in an EPIC event. EPIC stands for Exploring Potential Interests in Careers. EPIC is a community collaborative which has grown in the past 2 to 3 years providing opportunity for future workforce in the St. Cloud community.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Becker School Board#Becker Public Schools
96.7 The River

Zoning Board Tables Request to Expand SE St. Cloud Homeless Shelter

ST. CLOUD -- After a more than 2 1/2 hour public hearing with nearly 30 speakers, a request to allow a southeast St. Cloud homeless shelter to expand has been tabled. Homeless Helping Homeless operates the Lincoln Center on Lincoln Avenue Southeast. They were asking to Zoning Board of Appeals to amend their Conditional Use Permit to allow them to go from 20 overnight guests up to 50 with 29 of those being homeless people and the rest staff and volunteers.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy