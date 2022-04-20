ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Confusion among travelers after judge strikes mask mandate

By Alexandra Limon
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3gim_0fEr9rei00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate that applied to air travel and mass transit but the sudden change in rules is creating confusion.

The Biden administration hasn’t made a decision on whether to appeal that decision just yet, but officials say it will depend on whether the CDC decides it’s necessary or not.

The Transportation Security Administration is not currently enforcing the federal mask mandate after the judge’s ruling.

“Let’s just call it what it is — chaos for the skies, chaos for train stations and subways,” said James Hodge, a law professor at Arizona State University.

Hodge says the sudden change is creating confusion, especially since some airports are in cities where indoor or mass transit mask rules are still in place.

“The question right now is who’s in charge of those facility-related mask requirements,” he said.

When asked whether travelers should continue to mask up on planes, President Joe Biden said, “That’s up to them.”

For now, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra urges Americans — especially those with pre-existing conditions — to continue masking while traveling and commuting.

“I’ll respect the ruling, but I follow the science,” Becerra said.

While private businesses can still require masks, most major airlines have stated they are dropping mask mandates following the court ruling.

“Some people le should still wear their mask because they are at more risk, because they are immune compromised or something else. But for most of us we appreciate the freedom,” one traveler said.

“I was glad that a lot of people had the mask on and they did not take it off,” another traveler said.

But once you arrive in a city where mask mandates are in place and you leave the airport, the rules can change. The rules could also be different if you’re travelling internationally.

Because of the inconsistencies and changing rules, travelers should carry masks on them just in case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
WDTN

Removing the airplane mask mandate: Health leaders support, travelers react

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a letter to President Joe Biden, the CEOs of several major airlines said “now is the time” to lift mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions. A total of 10 CEO’s signed the letter, including Delta, American and United. With COVID vaccines readily available throughout the world, local health leaders said […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
WGN Radio

Biden rips GOP for targeting Disney

President Joe Biden criticized Florida Republicans during a pair of fundraisers Thursday for targeting Disney after the company expressed opposition to a new state law restricting discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Chicago

Airplane Mask Mandate: When the Requirement Expires and What to Know Before Traveling

With a busy spring break season underway, travelers are asking about the nationwide public transportation mask mandate before departing on their getaways. Citing a recommendation federal health officials, the Transportation Security Administration announced the extension of its mask requirement on public transportation through April 18. Under the mandate, face coverings...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Commuting#Cdc#Nexstar#Arizona State University#Health And Human Services#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy