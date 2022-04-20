ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latrobe, PA

Training camp returns to Saint Vincent College

By Teresa Varley
steelers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers will return to their summer home this year when Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx, is held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. "We are very excited to return to Saint Vincent College for our Training Camp later this summer,"...

www.steelers.com

The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior’s return gives energy boost to Hempfield baseball

Joe Fiedor missed most of the basketball season for Hempfield with a mysterious injury he sustained in a home game against Penn-Trafford. It was a big hit to the Spartans’ backcourt. The strange, noncontact injury was later diagnosed: A piece of cartilage broke off under his kneecap and caused...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
PennLive.com

Central Penn College Splits against PSU Brandywine

After being held to only one run in doubleheader action against a tough Bucks County CC team on Friday, the Knights bounced back with a vengeance in the first game yesterday against host PSU Brandywine. Central Penn scored in every inning but one to easily outdistance the Nittany Lions, 8–1.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
explore venango

NCAA Affirms Continuation of Separate Athletic Programs at Cal, Clarion, Edinboro

CLARION, Pa. – The NCAA has affirmed that California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities will continue as independent and separate athletic programs. “This approval reflects the confidence in our campuses to successfully operate these programs and the important role that a strong intercollegiate program plays on a college campus. It also recognizes the impact that our student-athletes have on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of Clarion University and interim president of California and Edinboro universities.
CLARION, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt freshman QB Stone Saunders adds ACC offer

Bishop McDevitt freshman quarterback Stone Saunders added an ACC offer to his list Tuesday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Saunders said that Louisville was the latest school to enter the mix for his services. The Cardinals also reportedly offered McDevitt sophomore receiver Rico Scott.
WYNCOTE, PA
CBS News

Duquesne University adds 3 new women's varsity sports teams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Duquesne University will be adding three new women's varsity sports teams in the near future. The university is hoping to launch the women's triathlon team by the fall of 2023. By the fall of 2024, the university plans to start women's golf and women's acrobatics and tumbling.
DUQUESNE, PA
WTRF

Backyard Brawl at PNC Park pushed back one day

Scheduled meeting between WVU and Pitt at home of the Pittsburgh Pirates moved to Wednesday. After a pair of strong weekends to open the league slate, WVU suffered its first loss in a three-game clash to the fifth-ranked team in the nation, Oklahoma State, two games to one. The series was competitive, as WVU held the Cowboys to two runs in the first two games. Now, WVU turns its attention to PNC Park, where they will face Pitt in the second edition of this year’s Backyard Brawl series before returning to the Lone Star State for another tough series against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. GBN’s Ryan Decker and Sam Coniglio come to you right from Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark to discuss what they saw over the weekend, then they look forward to what is in store for WVU in its next four games. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for April 19, 2022: Indiana holds off North Catholic

Zach Tortorella had three hits and Gavin Homer and Michael Tortorella each drove in a pair of runs to lead Indiana to a 7-6 victory over North Catholic in Section 1-4A baseball Tuesday. Steven Budash singled and doubled and Garrison Dougherty also had two hits for Indiana (6-2, 4-1). Blake...
INDIANA, PA
WFMJ.com

Penguin Game Day: Spring Edition airs tonight

For the first time in five seasons the Youngstown State football team is holding a spring game. The Red/White game is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 at 11:00am. There's a $5.00 admission. Tonight at 7:00pm on WBCB-TV we'll preview that game and more on Penguin Game Day: Spring Edition. Joining...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sports will remain intact when 6 PSAC universities merge into 2 this summer

When Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference universities Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield, California, Clarion and Edinboro merge into two schools July 1, athletic programs on each campus will remain intact. The NCAA Division II Membership Committee gave its approval Wednesday for those schools to continue to offer a full complement of programs...
CALIFORNIA, PA

