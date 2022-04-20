ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

2022 Gaston Sports Hall of Fame: Eller's key to success? Close attention to the details.

By Courtesy of Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQIpT_0fEr5iWt00

Joe Eller spent much of his life playing or coaching football. His successes with Gastonia youth football and Cramerton and North Gaston high schools is the reason he's a part of the 2022 Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame induction class.

Just don't get the impression Eller has stopped coaching.

Now 88, Eller remains active in his profession as the organizer of the Gaston County Seniors Golf Association.

"A bunch of us started playing in 1951 when old Lakewood Golf Course opened in Cramerton and we sort of self-taught ourselves," Eller said. "The group kept growing and growing and growing over the years and finally we just created a club. We called it the '5 o'clock League' at Lakewood, which as the years went on and people started retiring, it became the 'Lakewood Lunch Bunch.' When they sold the golf course (in 2004 on the land where Stuart Cramer High School sits), we moved to other courses.

"Eventually, we got a schedule and organized our group and started keeping records on everything."

Eller is the current top organizer for a group that now plays at several courses. Those who know Eller best, say that attention to detail started with the football playing and coaching careers that made him famous.

"He was just an excellent teacher and a disciplinarian who knew the game and knew how to explain it to the players," said Art Shoemaker, a former assistant for Eller at Groves Threads in the 1960s. "He got information from all of the coaches he was around like Matt Matlock, Bennie Cunningham, Jack Huss and E.C. Duggins. That's why he was such a great teacher of fundamentals."

That started at an early age for Eller, as he played four years of Cramerton Bantam football under Matlock, then four years at Cramerton High School under Huss and four years at Appalachian State for Duggins. He was then hired by Cunningham at Gastonia's Groves Threads company to start his coaching career.

"All of the coaches I had taught the fundamentals of football every day," Eller said. "They all had a strict schedule that they followed every day."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5bJL_0fEr5iWt00

Eller also learned multiple positions as he played fullback in Bantam football, fullback and tailback in high school and center and linebacker at Appalachian State.

At Cramerton, where he was a 1953 graduate, Eller helped the Eagles to 18 wins in four seasons and was the team's leading scorer in 1952. At Appalachian State, the Mountaineers won 23 games in four seasons, highlighted by an 8-3 overall record and 6-0 league mark to win the 1954 championship of the old North State Conference (now Conference Carolinas).

After college graduation in 1957, Eller spent two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany before he came back home.

Upon his return, Cunningham came looking for him.

"When I got out of the service, Bennie Cunningham was the athletic director at the Groves Threads Company and he came by my house to see if I would help head coach Earl Groves (and 1975 Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame inductee) with the Little Orangemen," Eller said. "It was an honor to be asked and I enjoyed it immensely."

The team also was incredibly successful as Eller helped the Little Orangemen go 106-3 overall in his nine years with the program, including postseason bowl games and three Pop Warner Football national titles.

That first world title left Eller a lifelong memory, but not just because of football.

"The most memorable trip was playing in the Disneyland Bowl in California," Eller said of a 1960 game in which the Little Orangemen routed Montebello, California, 47-7 for the national title. "We met Walt Disney and they were filming 'Zorro' at that time and we saw some of those actors. And our tour guide was (original Mouseketeer) Annette Funicello and we toured the Rose Bowl and a lot of other places.

"The biggest thing was meeting Walt Disney. He was one of the nicest men you would ever want to meet."

After the 1967 season with the Little Orangemen, Eller took on another challenge as an assistant coach for the final season of Cramerton High School football. Huss was then the school's principal and he hired Eller to join the staff of head coach Mickey Shellman and assistant coach (and 2019 Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame inductee) Gary Henry.

The Eagles would go 9-2-1, win their conference title and claim the school's first (and only) playoff victory; Cramerton and Belmont consolidated into South Point High School the following year, with many of Eller's Cramerton players (like 2013 Gaston County Sports Hall of Fame inductee Scott Crawford) helping South Point win a 1971 state title.

Eller would go on to a high school head coaching job for the next nine years at old Dallas High (1969-70) and at North Gaston (1971-77).

At North Gaston, Eller's 31 wins make him the second-winningest coach in school history. He guided the Wildcats to their only conference title and unbeaten regular season in 1972.

"We had some players that played for the Little Orangemen so they knew the system I was trying to use," Eller said. "But it was tough. We were playing 3A football with only one feeder school. We worked on fundamentals the whole time I was there every day in practice. I believed in that.

"And, as with all of my coaching, you're always so proud of the way the kids grow and improve. That was always really special for me."

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: 2022 Gaston Sports Hall of Fame: Eller's key to success? Close attention to the details.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

West Charlotte High School must forfeit all of its football games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Weeks after Myers Park had to forfeit all of its 2021 high school football games, a second Charlotte-Mecklenburg School will now do the same. A CMS spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday night that West Charlotte must forfeit each of its 11 football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gaston County, NC
Sports
State
California State
Gastonia, NC
Sports
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Football
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
country1037fm.com

Salisbury, North Carolina Man Sets Lego Record

I bet in a moment of honesty, if you asked my son what men he admires the most. First on the list would probably be Tiger Woods. Number 2? This guy, Paul Ufema. WHO?! Paul Ufema. I know, I had no idea who this North Carolina man was when I woke up this morning, but if you’re into building Lego sets, then Paul Ufema is a god. The latest example of his prowess is that he recently set the Guinness World Record for assembly of the Lego Titanic Set (9,090 pieces) in just over 10 hours.
SALISBURY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annette Funicello
Person
Walt Disney
The Gaston Gazette

How East Gaston proved 'what's old can be new again' in tourney final romp of North Gaston

GASTONIA — Meticulous in his study of opposing batters and their tendencies, East Gaston pitcher Parker Agosta knew what he wanted from Thursday’s start against North Gaston in the Gaston County Easter Baseball Tournament final. According to twin brother Logan Agosta, he said as much in a tidy note delivered less than an hour before first pitch at Sims Legion Park. ...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attention To Detail#Youth Football#Played Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Stuart Cramer High School
The Gaston Gazette

Honey Hunters baseball is back

Bats cracked, leather gloves popped and a thousand or more fans came out to CaroMont Health Park in downtown Thursday for the season opener of Gastonia's Honey Hunters. Welcome back professional baseball. Gastonia certainly looked like it missed the hometown team after a cold winter break. "It's really nice to be back together as a...
GASTONIA, NC
ClutchPoints

3 reason Hornets firing James Borrego was necessary

After four seasons coaching the Charlotte Hornets, James Borrego was relieved of his duties. The Hornets finished the 2021-22 season 43-39 and made it to the Play-In tournament. The Atlanta Hawks ended their season with a blowout win, which in turn ended Borrego’s tenure in Buzz City. There had been whispers of this move coming all season long, especially since the team failed to make the postseason all four years he’s been in town. Still, it comes as a little bit of a surprise. Borrego helped guide this team to 10 more wins each season, but it was something that had to happen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
KTSM

Local athletes shine at 5A/6A Area track meet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Class 5A and 6A Area track and field meet was held on Friday at Franklin High School and local athletes put on a show. The Chapin girls and Parkland boys took home the Class 5A Area team titles; Frenship’s girls and the San Angelo Central boys won in Class […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Germany
WCNC

Panthers' new specialist brings something extra special to the game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Punter is probably the lowest position on the Carolina Panthers' priority list ahead of next week's NFL Draft. First of all, picking a punter is quite rare. Secondly, Carolina scooped up one of the greatest punters of the last decade in free agency. All-Pro Johnny Hekker...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'These decisions are always difficult' | Charlotte Hornets fire head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets have fired its head coach James Borrego, Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced Friday. “I want to thank JB for his hard work and commitment during these past four seasons,” Kupchak said. “Beyond his work as a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets make decision on head coach James Borrego

The Charlotte Hornets saw their season end in disappointing fashion when they lost their play-in tournament game against the Atlanta Hawks, and they are now making a major change. Hornets head coach James Borrego has been fired, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The move is somewhat of a surprise. Borrego...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Gaston Gazette

The Gaston Gazette

2K+
Followers
675
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gastonia, NC from Gaston Gazette.

 http://gastongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy