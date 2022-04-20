ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky detained in connection with 2021 shooting

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1Aim_0fEr1vtw00

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained at Los Angeles International Airport.

Multiple media outlets are reporting that it is in connection with a November 2021 shooting.

Alan Jackson, A$AP Rocky’s attorney, confirmed the arrest after the entertainer arrived on a private plane from Barbados. He had been on vacation with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna, NBC News reported.

TMZ said he was met at the plane by officers and was taken away in handcuffs.

The Los Angeles Police Department, along with members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team, took him into custody, WNBC reported.

The LAPD released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

A$AP Rocky was under investigation for a shooting incident on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles. The victim survived and told police that the rapper, who was with two other people, approached him with a handgun. The victim said A$AP Rocky shot at him three or four times, with one bullet grazing his left hand, according to NBC News.

The shooting had not been reported by the media, according to WNBC.

The Los Angeles Times reached out to a representative for A$AP Rocky but has yet to receive a comment.

Through the years Rapper A$AP Rocky performs onstage at the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images For BET) (Earl Gibson III)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

Police Use Battering Ram To Search A$AP Rocky's Home After LAX Arrest

It's been a rough week for A$AP Rocky. Days after facing accusations of infidelity amid Rihanna's pregnancy (which have been debunked), the rapper was placed in cuffs and taken into police custody this morning in Los Angeles. The rapper was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after police claimed that he fired a gun 3-4 times and grazed the victim with a bullet. The incident took place on Nov. 6th, 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
Alan Jackson
Page Six

A$AP Rocky ‘distracted’ after Rihanna cheating and split rumors

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong, but sources told us the rapper wasn’t fully himself after false cheating and breakup rumors hit Twitter on Thursday. Rocky attended a launch party for his new Mercer + Prince whiskey at Times Square nightclub Nebula and sources described him as “very distracted and unfocused” during a fireside chat about the liquor. “He struggled to string sentences together, but showed up to endorse and support his new ‘baby’ whiskey liquor,” a source told Page Six. Rocky arrived three hours late for the special occasion and immediately “went straight to the private VIP room...
CELEBRITIES
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Bet Awards#Nbc#Nbc News#Wnbc#Lapd Hq#Lapdhq#Ap#The Los Angeles Times#A Ap Rocky
Elle

How Rihanna Is Feeling After Boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s Arrest

This morning, A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a November 2021 shooting. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how his girlfriend Rihanna, who is in the third trimester of pregnancy, is doing given this turn of events. It’s a shock—and certainly not what Rihanna wanted to deal with shortly before giving birth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Broke "Out Of The Friend Zone"

Rihanna recalled how she and A$AP Rocky grew to be more than just friends during a new cover story for Vogue. The Anti singer and Rocky revealed, earlier this year, that they are expecting their first child. As for how the two first met, Rihanna called back to her 2012...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
extratv

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Reportedly Caught by Surprise Over His Arrest

Hours after he was detained at LAX on Wednesday, rapper A$AP Rocky was released after posting bail, which was set at $550,000. TMZ reports neither A$AP Rocky nor his legal team were given a heads-up about the arrest, which was said to be a week in the making. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Hollywood shooting that occurred in November.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Bari Accuses A$AP Mob Member Of Snitching On A$AP Rocky

There isn't a clear picture surrounding the lead-up to A$AP Rocky's arrest but there was apparently enough information that led to his arrest in connection to a shooting in November. Police said that the rapper allegedly fired his weapon 3 to 4 times after an argument with someone he knew last November. The victim claimed that the bullet grazed his left hand.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Louisiana girl, 4, dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink bottle of whiskey

A Louisiana child died after the girl’s grandmother forced her to drink a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, authorities said Friday. China Record, 4, was found with a blood alcohol level of .68 after officers were dispatched to a home east of Baton Rouge on Thursday morning, a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
63K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy