Family Relationships

Full House’s Jodie Sweetin Explains How Bob Saget Influenced Her Parenting Style

 20 hours ago
Bob Saget and Jodie Sweetin. Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Life lessons! Jodie Sweetin learned a lot of parenting tactics from her late TV dad, Bob Saget , before his January passing.

“When I think back on it, I remember Bob just being really inclusive of his kids,” the actress, 40, told Lori Loughlin ’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli on the Monday, April 18, episode of the ”Conversations With Olivia Jade” podcast . “He didn't talk to them like they were idiots — and he did the same with me. He treated me with respect as a young person.”

The Beyond the Edge alum explained that when she welcomed Zoie, now 14, and Beatrix, now 11, with exes Cody Herpin and Morty Coyle , respectively, she “understood” the need to “joke with” kids and have “real conversations” with them.

The UnSweetined author's “family unit” on Full House and Fuller House “brought a level of humor to [her] parenting that [her] kids are also inheriting.”

The Chapman University grad, who is currently engaged to Mescal Wasilewski , gushed, “I learned a lot from them, and I continue to.”

Saget died in January at the age of 65, and Sweetin shared a touching social media tribute to the Dirty Daddy author.

“Bob was a wonderful human being,” the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “A human being that could drive you nuts at times, and he knew it, but who was so genuine that you couldn’t even get that frustrated. Someone who would also call and profusely apologize for at LEAST 15 minutes if he thought he MAY have perhaps said something he shouldn’t have or thought maybe he took a joke too far. He was a genuinely kind spirit who made it through so much in his life and was most happy when he was helping others. Whether it was personally or through SO many of his different avenues of philanthropy. He gave great hugs too."

Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, and Bob Saget in 'Full House.' Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

After calling the comedian the “best TV dad ever,” the Los Angeles native promised to tell an “inappropriate joke” at his funeral.

The former America's Funniest Home Videos host was buried later that same month. Saget is survived by his three kids with ex-wife Sherri Kramer — Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — as well as his wife, Kelly Rizzo .

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42, “is in the process of putting their family home up for sale .” The Los Angeles home “has become too much of a burden” for Rizzo despite the “many happy memories,” the insider noted. The Chicago native appeared to show off her new digs via Instagram.

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

