High schools: Newberry baseball gets big win over Lafayette, postseason tennis scores

By Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago
The Newberry Panthers (11-4) handed the Lafayette Hornets (14-1) their first loss of the season in a 6-5 barnburner in Mayo on Tuesday night.

Newberry senior Mason Tomchak checked onto the mound for Newberry in the second inning and pitched 5.2 innings, giving up no runs on two hits, two walks and striking out nine.

The Hornets were led by senior Jackson Ward, who started on the hill and tossed 4.1 innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits, four walks and six strikeouts.

Offensively, Newberry was led by sophomore Braxton Brady (2-3, double, RBI), while Lafayette was led by junior Dawson Mock (2-3, double, 2 RBI).

Newberry now prepares to visit Wildwood on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., while Lafayette will host Chiefland on Friday night at 6.

Lake City Columbia (14-4) def. Buchholz (13-6) 6-4

A five-run third inning from the Columbia Tigers was too much for the Bobcats to overcome despite a strong comeback bid on Tuesday night at Buchholz.

While both Columbia and Buchholz notched four hits in the contest, the Bobcats stranded eight runners on base to the Tigers’ five.

Leading Columbia’s hitting efforts was junior Brayden Thomas (1-4, 2 RBI) and senior Ty Floyd (1-3, double, 2 RBI). Thomas also led the way from the rubber for the Tigers with 4.0 IP, two hits, one earned run and four strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Buchholz was led by sophomore Noah Hayse (1-4, solo HR) and freshman Cedaris Smith (1-2, RBI). On the hill for the Bobcats was senior Ty Robertson, who worked for 4.0 innings and gave up one hit, no runs and struck out seven.

Buchholz will look to rebound on Thursday night as it hosts Bishop Verot at 7, while Columbia returns to action on Wednesday as it hosts Chiles at 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Buchholz def. Bartram Trail 4-2

The Buchholz Bobcats’ postseason run will continue after beating Bartram Trail 4-2 in the region semifinal on Tuesday night.

Buchholz claimed wins on Court No. 1 and Court No. 2 in doubles as Spencer Dorosheff and Jack Neubert; and Michael Peters and William Schecter each won their doubles bouts. Earning wins in singles was No. 2 Leal Hogan-Grant and No. 1 Spencer Dorosheff.

The Bobcats will now visit Spruce Creek on Thursday at 3 p.m. to see who advances into the state tournament.

P.K. Yonge def. St. Johns Country Day 4-3

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave boys' tennis team edged out St. Johns Country Day to secure a spot in the region final from P.K. Yonge on Tuesday night. Individual scores were not immediately available. P.K. Yonge will now host Episcopal School on Thursday afternoon with the region crown in the balance.

GIRLS TENNIS

Gainesville def. St. Augustine 5-0

The Gainesville Hurricanes’ girls’ tennis team advanced to the region final behind a strong showing in singles competition.

No. 1 Janani Kumaran (6-0, 6-3), No. 2 Anna Broling (6-4, 6-3), No. 3 Caroline Cauthon (6-0, 6-0), No. 4 Claudia Araujo (6-2, 6-0) and No. 5 Stella Sumerlin (6-0, 6-0) all picked up wins in the Hurricanes’ routing of the Yellow Jackets.

Gainesville will host Ponte Vedra on Thursday at 3 p.m. with a trip to the FHSAA finals on the line.

Oak Hall def. Jacksonville Episcopal 4-2

The Oak Hall Eagles will be advancing into the region final after beating Episcopal on Tuesday at Oak Hall. Individual scores weren't immediately available. Following the win, Oak Hall will host St. Johns Country Day on Thursday in the region final, where the winner will advance to the FHSAA finals.

Santa Fe def. Panama City Rutherford 4-3

The Santa Fe Raiders edged out Rutherford in the region semifinal on Tuesday in Alachua. Individual scores from the win weren't immediately available. With the win, the Raiders secure a spot in the region final, where they'll see either Eastside or South Walton in the region final on Thursday.

