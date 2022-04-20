ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, CT

Plainfield football player remembered for 'infectious laugh, beautiful smile'

By Jimmy Zanor, The Bulletin
The Bulletin
The Bulletin
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DhUXn_0fEqzWvT00

Plainfield High School senior Andrew Vincent loved playing football.

He was “known for his infectious laugh, beautiful smile, and amazing style,” his obituary said.

“He was a happy boy who enjoyed concerts with his sisters and cousins, camping with his family, and taking a joy ride wherever he could.”

After graduation, Vincent was going to follow his father Aaron’s path and start a career at Electric Boat.

Vincent, 17, was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning. Police said he and his sole passenger, 18-year-old Liam Smith of Moosup, were in Canterbury when their car left the lane negotiating a curve and struck a utility pole.

Smith, the former Panthers football captain, was flown to Hartford Hospital via medical helicopter with serious injuries, and is now recuperating from home.

The crash remains under investigation.

Vincent’s wake will take place on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home in Plainfield.

He will be buried at All Hallows Cemetery on Friday morning. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. at All Hallows Church in Moosup.

Comments / 3

Related
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
Eyewitness News

Fallen LifeStar RN returns to Conn.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - An honored LifeStar RN from East Windsor is coming home after he died tragically while on vacation. His family said Derrick Donahue loved his work, first as a Junior firefighter, EMT then RN. He especially loved the adrenalin he got from answering emergences to help...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Westerly Sun

Baseball: Cimini fans 10 in Bears' win over Montville

STONINGTON — Dylan Cimini struck out 10, Nick Cannella hit a key early single and Wyatt Verbridge drove in three runs as Stonington High topped Montville, 7-3, in an ECC out-of-division baseball game Wednesday. Cimini pitched shutout six innings, allowed four hits and walked just two batters to improve...
MONTVILLE, CT
KTSM

Local athletes shine at 5A/6A Area track meet

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Class 5A and 6A Area track and field meet was held on Friday at Franklin High School and local athletes put on a show. The Chapin girls and Parkland boys took home the Class 5A Area team titles; Frenship’s girls and the San Angelo Central boys won in Class […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plainfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Moosup, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
City
Canterbury, CT
The Day

Unbeaten Bacon continues its offensive attack against Whalers

New London — Bacon Academy junior James Gumbs doubled to lead off Thursday afternoon's baseball game. Thus began yet another offensive outburst by the Bobcats. Bacon rattled off 14 hits and took advantage of a few New London miscues to win, 11-5, and remain unbeaten in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division II game at Sal Amanti Field.
NEW LONDON, CT
The Day

Valley Regional hits six home runs and routs Old Lyme 16-1

Old Lyme — Phil Cohen may becoming a bit leery of spring break. Cohen, the first-year head coach of the Old Lyme baseball team, watched his team get battered by Valley Regional on Wednesday afternoon, 16-1 in a Shoreline Conference game that ended after six innings due to the mercy rule.
OLD LYME, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#American Football#Plainfield High School#Electric Boat#Panthers#Hartford Hospital#All Hallows Church
Itemlive.com

Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse falls to Triton

PEABODY — The Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse team had trouble generating any momentum on either side of the field Wednesday evening, falling to Triton by a score of 12-5 in The post Bishop Fenwick boys lacrosse falls to Triton appeared first on Itemlive.
PEABODY, MA
The Bulletin

The Bulletin

1K+
Followers
658
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Norwich, CT from Norwich Bulletin.

 http://norwichbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy