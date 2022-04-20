ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville police: Teen died in 'accidental, self-inflicted' shooting on West Side

By Ray Couture, Evansville Courier & Press
 2 days ago
Police are investigating the death of an Evansville teen that occurred on the West Side on Tuesday night.

The juvenile apparently died in what the agency is, for now, calling an "accidental, self-inflicted shooting," Evansville Police Department Spokeswoman Anna Gray said.

Gray said the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the 2500 block of West Virginia Street.

The teen's name won't be released until after the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office conducts an autopsy, Gray said, which could come as soon as later today.

Contact Ray Couture at rcouture@courierpress.com or on Twitter @raybc94.

