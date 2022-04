Former congressman Dennis Ross of Lakeland trails two other new Republican entrants in the race for U.S. House District 15, according to recent federal reports. Ross, who announced his candidacy in March, collected about $73,000 in contributions for the period ending March 31, according to his filing with the Federal Election Commission. That put him behind Florida Rep. Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, and Demetries Grimes, two other Republican candidates in the race. ...

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 43 MINUTES AGO