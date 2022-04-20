ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LOOK: Armando Bacot makes public recruiting pitch to 5-star recruit

By Alec Lasley
 2 days ago

The UNC basketball program has gone all-in on the top prospect in the class of 2023 and now one of its star players is making a public pitch.

GG Jackson — the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class — is expected to make his announcement any day and the Tar Heels are the favorites to land the prized recruit.

That didn’t stop UNC forward Armando Bacot from making a public pitch to the five-star forward, however.

Following his announcement that he was returning to North Carolina for his senior season, Bacot took to social media to make another pitch to Jackson.

“Stop playing and give the people what they want,” Bacot tweeted at Jackson.

South Carolina was the biggest threat to North Carolina in Jackson’s recruitment, but following the firing of head coach Frank Martin, the Gamecocks momentum fell off.

Rivals national writer Rob Cassidy recently gave his insight on the Jackson recruitment.

I’ve been writing about GG Jackson being a UNC lean for a few months. That said, I’m feeling more confident than ever as the final days of the No. 1 overall prospect’s recruitment tick away. Duke has seemed like the biggest threat to steal Jackson away from the Tar Heels since South Carolina made its coaching change, but even that threat seems to be fading.

UNC has one commit in the class of 2023, with five-star point guard Simeon Wilcher .

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

