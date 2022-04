My recent family dinner was one for the books... My grandparents grew up in Brooklyn, then they raised my mom and uncle on Long Island. For the last thirty years, they have been enjoying retirement in Vero Beach, Florida. Unfortunately, old age is starting to take over, so they moved back north to the Jersey Shore to be closer to family. They are currently living with my parents in Wall Township, but they plan on moving to an assistant living facility within the next few days. It's sad they aren't capable of staying in Florida, but it really is awesome seeing them and I am looking forward to spending more time with them. This May, for the second time, they will be great grandparents. How cool is that?!

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 29 DAYS AGO