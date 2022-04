LEWISTOWN — The Lewistown Community Garden, located at 1 Jim Tunall Drive near the Mifflin County Library, is having an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30. Children in attendance will be able to plant sunflower seeds with a Master Gardener in a mini take-home greenhouse, and learn how to compost with worms.

