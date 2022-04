It seems that every week as I read about the comings and goings in the Tri-Cities that things are going from “stupid is to stupid does.” Today, it’s to lower the budget for the Ben Franklin Transit to cutting gas-powered cars by 2030. Sounds like a lot of seniors are going to starve to death in their home or freeze to death when they tear out the dams. Or die because they can’t see their doctors or have medical services or procedures.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO