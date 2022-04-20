ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman Backed for Hiding Pregnancy and Newborn Daughter From Entire Family

By Samantha Berlin
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Your sister is so unhinged that she felt that you getting pregnant would be an offense against her," another user...

Comments / 38

JoAnne Boren
2d ago

I certainly wouldn’t base my life on what someone else’s problems are, that’s life! She seriously needs help! Enjoy your husband and wonderful baby! Congratulations!

Reply
38
Mary Pfeiffer
2d ago

Remind your parents of the time that you tried to hint that you were pregnant & the reaction of not only your sister but how they reacted. Tell them you were hurt also since you wanted them to know but because they seem to take your sister's side all the time you thoughts it best to keep it quiet as you were sure it would not only stress out your sister that you were having a kid & she wasn't but also the parents as they are the ones living with her. I'm not sure how you kept it a secret especially towards the end when you must of been showing but kiddos to you. Congrats on the new daughter.

Reply
37
cocolo
2d ago

The parents are doing an injustice to their daughters and themselves The infertile sister needs serious therapy and be made to live life again. The pregnant sister did the right thing by keeping her pregnancy away from her family. Hopefully, this forces her parents to require she get the help she needs. The grandparents deserve the opportunity to enjoy their grandchildren and their other daughter, too.

Reply(2)
40
