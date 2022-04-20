ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

ALERT CENTER: Crews conduct emergency repairs on 20-inch water main in Jersey City

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33DjNq_0fEqndRU00

Crews conducted emergency repairs on a 20-inch water main on Bergen Avenue in Jersey City.

WATCH: Chopper 12 over the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Deadly Construction Accident Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
NJ.com

Sinkhole swallows small portion of Jersey City roadway

A sinkhole the size of a studio apartment swallowed a small section of Sip Avenue in Jersey City Wednesday afternoon, closing down the roadway. No one was injured by the road collapse between West Side and Bryant avenues. It appears that the sinkhole was caused by an 8-inch water main break and 32-inch sewer collapse, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

Giant sinkhole opens up in Jersey City street

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Crews worked Wednesday to repair a huge sinkhole in the middle of a Jersey City street.CBS2 has been told an 8-inch watermain break and a sewer collapse caused the sinkhole on Sip Avenue.No residents have been displaced, but Suez crews are expected to work through the night to fix it.Sip Avenue is closed in both directions from West Side Avenue to Bryan Avenue.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Truck Flips On I-287 In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A truck overturned on Interstate 287 in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, April 22 near the entrance ramp to Exit 2 in Edison, initial reports said. The rollover crash caused the ramp to be shut down, reports said. CHECK...
EDISON, NJ
News 12

Man serving 160 years for murdering 3 women now charged in 4th killing

A New Jersey man serving 160 years in prison for murdering three women has now been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old Newark girl. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says that Khalil Wheeler-Weaver is responsible for the death of Mawa Doumbia, who disappeared in 2016. Doumbia’s remains were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

NJ prison inmate charged with manslaughter in prison death

Authorities say a New Jersey prison inmate is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of another inmate over the weekend. Twenty-nine-year-old Evan Raczkiewicz of Bradley Beach is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Ferrara of Ocean Grove, Monmouth County prosecutors said Sunday. Prosecutors allege...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Police: Woman wanted for road rage incident in Newark

Police are searching for a woman in connection to a road rage incident in Newark. Officers say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near 14th Avenue and South Street. They say the woman used pepper spray on a victim, stole their purse and then fled the scene. The suspect...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

68K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy