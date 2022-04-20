ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Donald Trump Is Realizing the Limits of His Power in GOP Primaries

By Darragh Roche
 2 days ago
A Trump-backed candidate for the U.S. House in Tennessee was removed from the primary ballot on...

Ultimate one ⚓
2d ago

I seriously doubt he realizes he's loosing his grip. After all, his Narcissism knows no bounds! He still thinks he's president. But one can say this, that he is the biggest failure off all!

BelieveEyesNotEars
2d ago

Is that a recent pic, because Trump is looking even fatter and redder in yhe face than when he left office. He looks like the poster boy for a pending heart attack or stroke!

Michele Rokes
2d ago

It would be about time if it was true, Trump doesn't recognize his own failures. They are always someone else's fault.

Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
