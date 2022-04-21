ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of teen killed by police grateful inspector general pursued charges

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

Connecticut State Trooper Brian North was charged Tuesday with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm for the death of a Black teenager in January 2020. News 12 spoke exclusively with the victim's family one day after the charges were announced.

The centerpiece of this controversial case is a report by Connecticut Inspector General Robert Devlin, which was both praised and condemned in the wake of this arrest.

For more than two years, Omo Mohammed, mother of 19-year-old Mubarak Soulemane, says she has been waiting to get justice for her son, who she says was suffering a schizophrenic delusion when he led state police on a high-speed chase from Norwalk to West Haven.

Authorities say North shot Soulemane to death as he sat in the driver's seat of a car that police had boxed in.

MORE: Middlesex state’s attorney to oversee probe into fatal officer-involved shooting
MORE: Criminal Justice Division to probe fatal West Haven police-involved shooting
MORE: Cellphone video shows moments leading up to fatal police-involved shooting in West Haven

Devlin pursued charges in the case, and authorities say North turned himself in to state police in Bethany Tuesday night.

The family's attorney, Mark Arons, says they're now looking forward to North being prosecuted.

"This is historic, nothing like this has happened in Connecticut -- charging a law enforcement officer -- in better than 20 years," Arons said.

The police union is standing by North.

"We're really disappointed the inspector general took the position the trooper was responsible and charged him with manslaughter."

State police union representative Andy Matthews said Wednesday while the whole situation is tragic and he feels for Soulemane's family, the teenager did place the public in mortal danger by leading police on a cross-county chase in excess of 100 mph. He says video shows Soulemane brandishing a knife as officers tried to enter the car and that North felt he had no choice but to use deadly force to protect his fellow officers. He says charging North with manslaughter is simply wrong.

"If you look around the country there's a national trend to prosecute police officers for doing what they were trained to do, protect people in the public," Matthews said.

But Soulemane's mother said to News 12 last year that her son was boxed in while he was in the grip of a delusion and did not have to be shot to death.

Both sides are now focused on bringing the case to court.

Devlin's report says, "At the time, Trooper North fired his weapon, neither he nor any other person was in imminent danger of serious injury or death from a knife attack at the hands of Soulemane."

North was released on a $50,000 bond. He's expected to appear in Milford Superior Court May 3.

Soulemane's family has a separate civil case in the works.

