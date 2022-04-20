ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Legendary Entertainment CEO Joshua Grode on ‘Dune’ Success and Optimism for Future Theatrical Releases

By Todd Longwell
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDptH_0fEqnFSA00

Click here to read the full article.

Legendary Entertainment CEO Joshua Grode , the keynote speaker at Variety ’s Power of Law breakfast on April 20, is having a good year.

For one thing, his company scored big at the Oscars with its epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel “Dune” (produced in partnership with Warner Bros.), which earned 10 nominations, including best picture, and took home six statuettes.

Additionally, in January he engineered the $760 million sale of a minority stake in Legendary to private equity firm Apollo, which reduced the ownership position of its majority shareholder, Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, and returned operational, creative and strategic control to Legendary’s management. The move puts Grode firmly in the driver’s seat, flush with cash to explore M&A opportunities even as “Dune: Part II” is on track to hit theaters in fall 2023.

As CEO, Grode oversees Legendary Pictures, which in recent years has released the blockbuster hits “Godzilla vs. Kong” and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” as well as Legendary Television (Netflix’s “Lost in Space,” Amazon’s “Carnival Row”), Legendary Comics and divisions covering digital media and VR. In addition to “Dune: Part II,” the company’s feature slate includes the sequel “A Christmas Story Christmas” and a big-budget reboot of the cult classic “The Toxic Avenger”.

Grode is optimistic about Legendary’s fortunes, as well as the immediate future of theatrical exhibition, which has been the backbone of its business.

“I am probably in the minority, but I think there’s going to be a terrific run of theatrical business for those who make the right movies,” says Grode, pointing to the increasing value of pay-one deals and the still-significant returns from home entertainment rights. With Legendary not having its own streaming platform, “we’re in a fortunate position where we can decide what we want to do with every product,” says Grode. “We may make a movie that we think is best-suited for exploitation with Netflix, and we may make another that is best-suited for exploitation theatrically with Warner Bros.”

Before taking the helm of Legendary in late 2017, Grode was a partner at law firm Irell & Manella, where he chaired its transactions practice, overseeing mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt financing and day-to-day corporate governance. He developed and executed the business strategies that transformed Marvel Entertainment from an iconic comic book brand into a top Hollywood studio, launched Summit Entertainment as a mini-major and facilitated its eventual sale to Lionsgate Entertainment, and created the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ tax-exempt Oscar Bonds that raised $341 million to finance the construction of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Perhaps most significantly, he advised Dalian Wanda Group on its $3.5 billion investment in Legendary in 2016, which brought him to where he is today.

Looking back at his journey, Grode attributes his success more to persistence of effort than intellectual brilliance. “I never thought I was the smartest guy in the room, but I figured I’m smart enough to be in the room,” he says, modestly. “What I can control is my work ethic.”

Truly the words of someone who is often the smartest guy in the room.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey to Star in Hallmark’s Summer Nights Film ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. This year’s “Summer Nights” programming event is officially underway at Hallmark Channel, as production has kicked off on a new movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise.” The film, being shot on location at the iconic Royal Hawaiian Resort in Oahu, Hawaii, stars Ashley Williams, Ryan Paevey and Mary-Margaret Humes. “Two Tickets to Paradise,” an Island Film Group Production, is executive produced by Jason Sallee. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjio are producers on the movie, with Dustin Rikert directing the script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin Taft. Last year, Hallmark Channel premieres six original movies in May...
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Melissa Stark’s Football Journey Brings Her From ‘Monday Night’ to ‘Sunday Night’

Click here to read the full article. Melissa Stark clearly knows the value of staying in touch. The veteran sportscaster served as the sideline reporter for “Monday Night Football” between 2000 and 2002, when she was just 26 and the game — then one of TV’s biggest weekly events — was still broadcast on ABC. She worked with everyone from the legendary TV executive Don Ohlmeyer to “MNF” announcers like John Madden and Dennis Miller —  and with Fred Gaudelli, the producer who would move on to work for NBC Sports and oversee “Sunday Night Football,” then all of NBC’s NFL...
NFL
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Chloé Zhao
ComicBook

Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther's Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date

Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke's debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the "largest simultaneous launch" to date. It's easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It's a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hit Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Reboot Debuts First Trailer

A hit Arnold Schwarzenegger movie reboot has dropped its first trailer, which you can watch below! Eraser: Reborn is a reboot of the 1996 film by Chuck Russell, which starred Schwarzenegger as John Kruger, a U.S. Marshall in the Witness Security Protection Program who specializes in "erasing" the identities of key witnesses for the government (Vanessa L. Williams) by faking their deaths. The film was another hit for Schwarzenegger in the mid-1990s – although critics were less kind to the film.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Legendary Entertainment#Marvel Entertainment#Legendary Pictures#Variety S Power Of Law#Apollo#Chinese#Dalian Wanda Group#M A#Legendary Television#Vr
epicstream.com

DC Fans Aren't Thrilled with Latest Rumor Surrounding Henry Cavill

It looks like Henry Cavill isn't returning to the DCEU after all. Henry Cavill's status in the DC Extended Universe has been a huge mystery for close to seven years now. Despite the completion of Zack Snyder's Justice League seemingly signaling the return of the Last Son of Krypton to the main DCEU timeline, Warner Bros. and DC Films have never addressed his fate in the franchise much to the chagrin of fans.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

DC Cancels Ezra Miller’s The Flash Movie Prequel Series

DC Comics has canceled orders for the prequel comics series of Ezra Miller’s The Flash movie. The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive comics is a three-issue miniseries by artists Juan Ferreyra, Ricardo López Ortiz, and Jason Howard, and by writer Kenny Porter. The series is supposed to tie into the DC blockbuster film. The miniseries was supposed to be released in April, but a new listing from the distributor of DC’s weekly comics, Lunar Distributors, displays that the first issue is being canceled on its website. However, the artist of the miniseries, Juan Ferreyra has now addressed the reports of its cancellation, saying that fans can expect to see it later in the year.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: A Timeline Of Their Professional And Personal Relationship

In April 2022, the ongoing legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally went to trial, years after the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his The Rum Diary co-star first filed massive defamation suits against one another. But with this whole saga having been going on for a considerable amount of time at this point, it is admittedly fairly easy to get lost in it all and forget how we got here or how it started entirely.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Hans Zimmer Wins His Second Career Original Score Oscar For ‘Dune’

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with Zimmer’s tweets: Hans Zimmer won his second career Oscar tonight, Original Score for Denis Villeneuve’sDune. This was Zimmer’s 12th nomination in the category and second win after The Lion King in 1995. He also has been nominated for Rain Man (1989), The Preacher’s Wife (1997), As Good as It Gets (1998), The Prince of Egypt (1999), The Thin Red Line (1999), Gladiator (2001), Sherlock Holmes (2010), Inception (2011), Interstellar (2015), and Dunkirk (2018). Oscars Winners List – Updating Live Presented by Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin, the Original Score Oscar was one of eight...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Brendan Fraser Is Set To Play A Villain In Upcoming DC Movie, But It Sounds Like He Was An Absolute Delight On Set

At this point we’ve officially entered the Brenaissance, and I’m totally here for it. Fans of Brendan Fraser have rooted for his comeback, and Fraser has landed another gig in the DC universe, after his role of Robotman in Doom Patrol, as a member of the cast of Batgirl. Fraser plays the villain Firefly in the HBO Max film, but his co-star Leslie Grace explains how delightful he himself is to work with on set.
MOVIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Sordid Culture of Celebrity Enablers

Click here to read the full article. The latest act in the very public unraveling of Johnny Depp began last week in a courtroom in northern Virginia, pulling back the curtain on the secretive world of celebrity enablers and hangers-on. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million for describing herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece. That revived allegations she made when the couple divorced in 2016 — about which they had each promised to remain silent — and in Depp’s view the public characterization could not go unchallenged. But after...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Candace Cameron Bure Won’t Appear in Hallmark’s Holiday Lineup, ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Not Moving Forward (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 29 films with Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure will not be starring in any upcoming projects with the Crown Media network and there are no plans for new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, multiple sources tell Variety. On Tuesday, GAC Media, run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott, announced a megadeal with Bure. Not only will she develop, produce and star in programming across both GAC Family and GAC Living, she will also be in an executive role at GAC and help to curate programming for the networks overall. She is set to develop and...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Sharon Stone Won't Be In DC's Blue Beetle Movie, But Her Replacement Has Already Been Found

Welp, folks, there’s been a shakeup in the Blue Beetle cast. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Sharon Stone was being lined up to play the upcoming DC movie’s main villain, Victoria Kord. Evidently thing didn’t end up working out with the Basic Instinct actress though, as she’s no longer attached to Blue Beetle. Not to worry though, as another actress has already been tapped for the Victoria Kord role.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

58K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy