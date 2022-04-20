ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

NBA star fist-bumps a baby after scoring 3 pointer

By Daisy Maldonado
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

After Devin Booker took a shot in the Suns' playoff game on Tuesday night he was captured adorably dapping up a baby to celebrate the wild basket.

The Phoenix star's interaction with the toddler who was courtside with his parents occurred when he drilled a stepback jumper to end the first quarter of the Suns vs. Pelicans game.

"Devin Booker dapped up a baby after this shot," read a tweet alongside a video.

Another tweet read, "DEVIN BOOKER's 1st Half 🔥 31 Points12/18 Shooting7/10 Threes1 Fist-Bump With A Baby."

His girlfriend, Kendall Jenner was in attendance and shared videos of her view throughout the night on Instagram.

The night took a turn for the worse for Booker in the third, as he injured his hamstring. His injuries prevented him from being able to return to action.

The Suns went on to lose without the star, 125-114.

Booker's interaction with the baby has since become a viral meme with many making fun at the situation.

"How the baby Devin Booker dapped up walking into preschool tomorrow," read one tweet.

"When the baby’s parent tell him to wash his hands at home after Devin Booker gave the baby a fist bump," read another.

Someone else wrote on Twitter, "This is Devin Booker fist bumping a fan while going absolutely insane in the playoffs…that baby grew up to be Lebron James."





Arizona Sports

Suns’ Mikal Bridges finishes 4th for NBA Sportsmanship Award

Phoenix Suns small forward Mikal Bridges finished fourth in the 2021-22 NBA Sportsmanship Award voting released Friday. Brooklyn Nets’ Patty Mills took home the award, followed by the Denver Nuggets’ Jeff Green, the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Bridges, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland and the Memphis Grizzlies’ Jarren Jackson. Jr.
PHOENIX, AZ
Reuters

Chris Paul carries Devin Booker-less Suns past Pelicans

Chris Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and also recorded 14 assists without committing a turnover to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 114-111 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Deandre Ayton added 28 points on 13-of-20 shooting and collected 17...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Indy100

Indy100

