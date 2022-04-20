ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon’s rich football history will be front-and-center for Ducks’ spring game

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O68C0_0fEqjSpD00

Embracing Oregon Ducks football history hasn’t really been a feature in the last two coaching regimes in Eugene. That’s not to say that coaches like Mario Cristobal or Willie Taggart showed any disregard for Oregon legends of the past, but rather that they didn’t make an openly concerted effort to celebrate the Oregon lore.

Dan Lanning is actively changing that.

On Tuesday night, it was announced that he has invited Duck legends Alex Molden and Walter Thurmond III to come back to campus and watch the Spring Game. On Wednesday, TE Ed Dickson was added to that list as well. Lanning is also having De’Anthony Thomas, Arik Armstead, LaMichael James, and Haloti Ngata on the field as honorary coaches during the game.

Related

Opinion: Honorary coaches wrinkle emphasizes Oregon Ducks' all-in nature of spring game

According to the first-year head coach, it’s all about recognizing what came before and celebrating those who took the Ducks to new heights.

“I know this program was built on players like those guys,” Lanning said on Tuesday. “Legends, they’ve really put in blood, sweat, and tears for Duck football and we want to do everything we can to reconnect those people with our program.”

I asked Lanning if this was a new wrinkle in the spring game that he expects to continue years down the road, assuming that it will be a success.

“I don’t completely know that answer,” Lanning said. “Obviously, they’ve gone on to have great careers and we’re gonna have a lot of players in the future that go on to do the same thing. And we want them back around our program as much as possible.”

Related

Oregon Ducks release wide receiver and defensive back teams for spring game

The Oregon Spring Game on April 23 will be just one of many athletic events on campus throughout what is being called “Duck Day.” Track and Field will host the Oregon Relays throughout the day at Hayward Field with the first event set for 10 a.m., and fans can watch the soccer team’s 11 a.m. spring exhibition vs. Seattle U at Papé Field before walking over to Autzen Stadium.

Fans can then stroll on over to PK Park following football for the Oregon baseball team’s game against Washington State at 3 p.m., and then over to Jane Sanders Stadium to watch the Ducks’ softball program take on Washington at 5 p.m.

For his first official event as the Ducks’ head coach, Dan Lanning and the Oregon program are going all out. A host of the top recruits in the nation will be on the sideline for the game to soak in the Autzen Stadium atmosphere, and while there is an emphasis on getting the young guys to fall in love with the program, the old guard will be in attendance as well, watching on and hopefully appreciating a bit of what they helped to build in Eugene.

Contact/Follow us @Ducks_Wire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oregon Ducks news, notes, and opinion.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

List

7 matchups between WRs vs. DBs we want to see at the Oregon Ducks spring game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBuBU_0fEqjSpD00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seven McGee opens up about decision to return to Oregon after entering transfer portal

In the wake of all of the news that was surrounding the Oregon Ducks in early December, with the recent departure of head coach Mario Cristobal and the new hire of Dan Lanning, many players on the roster were faced with a decsion. Would they stay, or would they go? For running back Seven McGee, it was a tough choice to make. He had been committed to Oregon since his freshman year in high school back in 2018, and had just seen a relatively successful true freshman year with the Ducks. But with the coaching staff change, he wasn’t sure Oregon was...
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Oregonian

Former Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Steve Greatwood says Doug Brenner ‘would’ve had an opportunity’ to make NFL

EUGENE — Former Oregon Ducks offensive line coach Steve Greatwood compared former UO offensive lineman Doug Brenner’s abilities and traits to a number of his other former players who eventually made it into the NFL and believes Brenner “would’ve had an opportunity to at the very least make it as a free agent into an NFL training camp” had it not been for the 2017 winter workouts that led to Brenner being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

13 Schools Named For Memphis Transfer Emoni Bates

Last Saturday, it was reported that Memphis freshman Emoni Bates will enter the transfer portal. Shortly after that report came out, Bates released a letter for his fans. “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates, and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger,” Bates wrote. “Thank you Tiger Nation for embracing me and all of you who supported our team throughout this season. With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haloti Ngata
Person
Willie Taggart
Person
Jane Sanders
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Ed Dickson
The Spun

CBS Names ‘Biggest Threat’ To Alabama This Season

Alabama has represented the SEC West in seven of the last 10 SEC Championship games. Nick Saban’s squad is once again a top contender to win the division and advance to the College Football Playoff behind Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks Football#Football History#Track And Field#American Football#College Football#Oregon Ducks
The Spun

Longtime College Athletics Director Is Reportedly Out

The University of Nevada is going to have a new Athletics Director. Pere Pete Thamel of ESPN, Nevada and AD Doug Knuth have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. The timing of this is definitely surprising, considering that both the football and basketball programs are in their offseasons. Knuth has been with Nevada for the last nine years and still had one more year left on his contract before this news came out.
RENO, NV
deseret.com

Arizona State keeps losing key players to the transfer portal

The offseason has not been especially kind to Arizona State football. The Sun Devils program under Herm Edwards has been embroiled in controversy regarding possible NCAA recruiting violations, and in part because of that, ASU has lost coaches, taken a step back in recruiting — the Sun Devils had the eighth-best class in the Pac-12 in 2021, the lowest ASU has ranked in conference recruiting since 2011 — and had significant contributors leave via the transfer portal.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Look: A New Favorite Has Emerged For Arch Manning

20 years ago the Texas Longhorns successfully the recruited Vince Young, the most hyped quarterback prospect of the era. By the way things are looking, they could be on the verge of landing the most hyped signal caller of this era too. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

ESPN Releases New College Football Preseason Top 25

The 2022 college football season is still several months away, but ESPN has already released an updated version of its “way-too-early” top 25. At the top of the list is Alabama. Despite losing a lot of talent to the NFL, Nick Saban’s squad still has star linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball listed as ‘potential fit’ for transfer guard

The college basketball offseason is in full effect and while the UNC basketball program hasn’t dipped into the transfer portal quite yet, that could change coming up. Currently, the Tar Heels are waiting on a decision from second-year guard Caleb Love and what his future will look like. So until then, don’t expect North Carolina to get involved with anyone in the transfer portal. But, there is one intriguing name that could be a good fit the the Tar Heels if Love were to head off to the NBA. According to 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter, Iowa State transfer guard Tyrese Hunter and the Tar Heels...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy