PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary Philly radio host Sid Mark has died. He was 88-years-old.

Mark was known for his shows featuring the music of Frank Sinatra. He grew up in Camden and first got into radio in the 1950s.

Mark’s big break came when he was asked to fill in for a DJ who didn’t show up. His career included stints at WWDB and the syndicated shows “Fridays with Frank” and “Sundays with Sinatra.”