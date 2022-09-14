PS4 error codes and how to fix them

PS4 error codes are the last thing you want to see when you fire up your console, as they're an indication that something has gone wrong, so naturally if you encounter one then you'll want to know what it means and how to fix it. These error codes on PS4 could be due to an issue with the console itself, a bug in a particular system software update or game, or even a problem with the wider PlayStation Network affecting a large group of players.

While some PS4 error codes can be resolved with a nifty trick or a bit of tinkering in the menus, depending on the scale of the problem you might just have to be patient and wait for a hotfix to be released or the network issues to resolve themselves. We’re keeping track on error codes that do occur for PS4 and trying to find the reason for them popping up, as well as supplying the latest fixes to get them out of the way. Find whichever PS4 error code is causing you problems below, and we should have all the details you need to fix it.

PS4 error SU-30746-0

“The system software update has failed.”

This SU-30746-0 PS4 error code can appear when your PS4 console has failed to install the latest firmware update. Luckily, PlayStation Support has its own set of recommended steps for you to follow to resolve this error code, particularly if restarting your PS4 has not solved the error code:

Ensure your PS4 is connected to the internet, preferably via a wired connection to your router using an ethernet cable. Go to ‘Notifications’ and delete any update files by pressing the Options button, and then selecting ‘Delete’. Now go to ‘Settings’ and select ‘System Software Update’ to attempt to install the update again.

If this doesn’t work, you’ll need to manually update your PS4 using a USB drive and Safe Mode on your PS4. Before you start with this method, make sure you’ve got a FAT32 USB storage device with at least 500MB of space free and access to a PC or Mac. You can read the full details on how to do a PS4 system software update using Safe Mode here, but in short:

Download the PS4 console update file onto your USB drive and save it as "PS4UPDATE.PUP" in the "UPDATE" folder that you’ve created. Plug the USB drive into your PS4 and start the console in Safe Mode by holding the power button and releasing it after the second beep. Select Safe Mode option 3: ‘Update System Software’, then choose ’Update from USB Storage Device’.

If you upgrade to a PS5, bear this manual update method in mind, as you might need it for a few PS5 error codes that you could encounter.

PS4 error SU-42481-9

“The system software update has failed.”

Curiously, this PS4 error code is basically the same as SU-30746-0 and can therefore be fixed in the same way. You should refer to the above instructions to see how to resolve this failed firmware update error code, but to summarise, you need to try restarting your console, deleting any update files through the Notifications menu, or manually updating your PS4 using a USB drive.

PS4 error SU-42118-6

This error code can be a sign of an issue with your PS4 hardware, specifically a bad ribbon connection, and may have made your console unusable. If you are still able to use your PS4, try some simple steps to fix the issue first – restart your console, check all of your connections, or check for system updates for example. If these don’t work, you may have to back up your data and perform a factory reset on your PS4.

PS4 error E-8210604A

“An error occurred with the payment.”

This PS4 error code appears whenever a payment, perhaps for PS Plus subscription or a game on the PlayStation Store, fails to go through. While this can be a temporary issue that sorts itself out given a bit of time, you should try these steps just to check it’s not a payment issue on your end:

Check the credit or debit card information registered to your account is correct and valid – make sure your card has not expired! Try re-registering your credit or debit card. Be aware that if you register or delete your card information multiple times in a short period, you may be blocked from adding payment information. Try using anther credit or debit card if you can. Top up your PlayStation Store wallet with a redeemable PlayStation Store card and pay using the wallet, however, this won’t work for all purchases.

PS4 error CE-36329-3

“An error has occurred with system software.”

Your PS4 might have experienced a data corruption issue if this error code has appeared. Here’s what you can try to fix it:

Make sure you have the latest version of the PS4 System Software installed by going to ‘Settings’ and choosing ’System Software Update’. Your PS4 will then restart. If you cannot reach Settings, try using Safe Mode option 3 on your PS4 to update System Software. If this doesn’t work, back up your saved data to ensure you won’t lose anything and then go to ‘Settings’, then ‘Initialisation’, and choose ‘Initialise PS4’. Alternatively, you can use Safe Mode option 6. If this error code continues to appear even after you’ve followed these steps, you should contact PlayStation Support as your PS4 likely has a more serious issue.

PS4 error NP-34957-8

“Server communication error.”

This error code might appear if your PS4 is having connection issues, however it might not be on your end. Firstly, check the PlayStation Network status page to see if PSN is down or not. If PSN is down, you’ll just have to be patient and wait for it to come back online. However, if things are working on that end, it’s likely that your internet connection is causing issues. Try turning off your router, waiting at least five minutes, and then restarting it.

PS4 error WS-37469-9

“Failed to connect to the server.”

This PS4 error code is much the same as NP-34957-8 above, so check on the status of the overall PlayStation Network to begin with, and if no issues are reported there then investigate your own internet connection further to ensure everything is working correctly.

PS4 error WS-37398-0

This error code usually appears during PSN server outages, preventing you from logging in to the network. As with the previous error code, you should check the PSN status page to see if the service is down or not.