Mental Health

Jimmie Allen shares emotional song about mental health

 2 days ago

Jimmie Allen is getting honest through his music about his struggles with mental health.

The singer shared a black-and-white video of himself on Instagram performing an acoustic rendition of an untitled song that takes listeners inside his head.

In the lyrics, Allen admits to smiling for cameras, saying he's OK when he's actually not, and admits to "barely holding on," fighting an internal battle that no one else sees.

"Truth is that I'm always on the edge/Trying to find the point of living/I'm barely hanging on/And no one can see that I'm constantly fighting with me," he sings.

In the caption, Allen described more about the meaning behind the track.

“Wrote this song about how I feel a lot of the time," he detailed. "Mental illness is something I have struggled with my entire life. Everyday is a constant battle with myself. To everyone struggling, remember you’re not alone and it’s ok to say you’re not ok."

Fans flooded the comments section with encouraging words, with one writing, "That’s courageous! Thank you for sharing," while another praises, "this is so powerful."

In 2020, the singer opened up about how he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was 13 and also struggles with anxiety.

