April 20, 2022

By Erick Johnson
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced Chicago Moves, a financial assistance program aimed at providing financial relief for Chicago residents struggling with transportation expenses,...

The Crusader Newspaper

March 25, 2022

Entrepreneurship can solve some of the largest social and economic challenges of our time, especially for Black Americans. It's a challenging uphill battle, but...
The Crusader Newspaper

Monthly Archives: March, 2022

Biden administration announces largest-ever oil reserve release. The White House on Thursday, March 31, announced plans for the largest-ever release of oil from the United States' strategic reserves. It said in a... Lawmakers pass ban on withholding college transcripts. Crusader Staff - March 31, 2022 0. By PETER HANCOCK...
The Crusader Newspaper

Life and Legacy of the Late Mayor Harold Washington Honored During April 12th 100th Birthday Centennial Celebration at Harold Washington Library

To many Chicagoans who loved, respected, and admired the late Mayor Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black chief executive, it’s still hard to believe that he died of a fatal heart attack the day before Thanksgiving, thirty-five (35) years ago on November 25, 1987 in his City Hall office. Had he lived, the late beloved Mayor would have turned one-hundred this year on April 15, 2022. In honor of the late Mayor Harold Washington, the Hon. Mayor Loris Lightfoot has partnered with the nonprofit Mayor Harold Washington Legacy Committee (MHWLC) to honor his profound life and legacy at a gala “2022 The Year of Harold” reception and program on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the namesake Harold Washington Library, 400 South State Street in the 9th Floor Winter Garden. Event Co-Chairs include Governor J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder /civil-rights activist Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot Announces $12.5 Million In Transportation Cost Relief

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot today announced Chicago Moves, a financial assistance program aimed at providing financial relief for Chicago residents struggling with transportation expenses, making Chicago the first and largest major city in the country to do so. Chicago Moves aims to help combat spiking costs of gas and rising inflation by providing $12.5 million in relief funding for disadvantaged Chicagoans. The program will be comprised of $7.5 million earmarked for $150 physical prepaid cards eligible for redemption at local Chicago gas stations as well as $5 million earmarked for $50 prepaid cards eligible for use on public transit.
The Crusader Newspaper

State acts to partially retire unemployment debt

Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed a measure to allocate $2.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay down more than half of the state’s outstanding $4.5 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt. The measure, an amendment to Senate Bill 2803, also included over $1.4 billion...
The Crusader Newspaper

Airport Authority chairman to address chamber luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce recently announce the guest speaker for their monthly General Membership Meeting/Luncheon Pete Visclosky, Chairman of the Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority (GCIAA), on Monday, April 11, 2022, 12:00 Noon, at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana Council Oak Steak House, 5400W. 29th Avenue, Gary. Pete Visclosky, the...
The Crusader Newspaper

Governor Pritzker Issues Updated Mask Guidelines to Align with Federal Court Ruling

To align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling, Governor Pritzker announced on Tuesday, April 19, he will revise Illinois’ executive order executive order lifting those requirements for the State of Illinois. As a result, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect these changes. Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

