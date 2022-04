A public hearing will be held May 2 by the city of Plano to consider modifying regulations that would ultimately allow tattoo shops to be located in the downtown area. The planning and zoning commission is proposing allowing a total of two tattoo shops to operate in the downtown zoning district. City documents show that, if approved, the change would allow two shops to operate by right, though more could be allowed in the area by applying for a specific-use permit.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO