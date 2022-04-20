ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Nazem Kadri expected to play for Avs tonight in Seattle

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn his weekly Altitude radio show this morning, Avs coach Jared Bednar said the “plan” is for Nazem Kadri to return to the lineup tonight against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Bednar said he would double-check...

coloradohockeynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri to return vs. Kraken

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri tallied a pair of assists against the San Jose Sharks back on March 31 but hasn't played since, as he picked up an injury in the third period of that 4-2 win. According to Andy Eide of the NHL's official website, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: DeBrincat lifts Hawks to OT win

The Blackhawks knocked off the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in overtime at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. 1. Alex DeBrincat was all over the ice in this game. He had at least three Grade-A scoring chances, recorded his seventh assist in four games to give him 35 on the season — which ties a career-high — and scored the ninth overtime goal of his career to hit the 40-goal mark for the second time in his NHL career, ending a seven-game goal drought. He also logged 25:36 of ice time, which is a new career-high.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 4-3 Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks

Heading into Wednesday’s game at Gila River Arena, the Arizona Coyotes had dropped seven straight. The visiting Chicago Blackhawks, meanwhile, hadn’t fared much better, with just one win in their last 11 games. Something had to give. Chicago scored twice in the first period, Alex DeBrincat scored the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Seattle

ST. PAUL -- With its 12-game home point streak on the line, the Wild will welcome the NHL's newest team to Xcel Energy Center for the first time on Friday night when the Seattle Kraken come to the State of Hockey. The Wild and Kraken have played twice already this...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Avalanche to Attend 2022 NHL Global Series

Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets to face off in a pair of games in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. The National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), in conjunction with Live Nation, today announced plans for the 2022 NHL Global Series and 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge, which will feature the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks.
NHL
NBC Sports

When Pastrnak, Lindholm and Ullmark could return from injury

The Boston Bruins have been without two of their most talented players, right winger David Pastrnak and defenseman Hampus Lindholm, for almost three weeks. Veteran goalie Linus Ullmark also has missed the last two games and won't play Thursday night when the B's take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on the road.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Sabres utilizing practice time with eye toward future

Don Granato and his coaching staff continued to tweak drills and adjust points of emphasis on Wednesday as if the Sabres were not down to their final four games of the season. With a young roster that promises to return most of its players in 2022-23, the Sabres are continuing to push forward with the idea that their progress will carry into the future.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Pavel Francouz
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Devon Toews
NHL

The Love Affair Between Swiss Hockey Fans and Roman Josi

Predators Captain Set to Return Home to Bern During NHL Global Series Challenge in October. Raffi Jenzer, a computer programmer, was sitting in the stands at Thun's historic hockey rink. Down on the ice he was following the action; with particular attention to his son, Levin, a 13-year-old skating with HC Thun's under-15 team.
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: 'Growing sense' Canucks will try to retain HC Bruce Boudreau 'in some fashion'

While a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night all but ended the Canucks’ fading playoff hopes, their fans can enter this offseason with a good degree of optimism about the future of their team. A major reason for why that optimism is possible is coach Bruce Boudreau, who was hired earlier this year as a replacement for fired coach Travis Green. Boudreau has revived the Canucks, and under his watch, the team has gone 30-14-9, one of the best runs in the NHL. But despite that reasonable optimism thanks to Boudreau’s work, his future in Vancouver has been a bit cloudy. GM Patrik Allvin was non-committal when asked about Boudreau’s future, and talk of his contract situation has made headlines across the NHL in recent months. Boudreau is believed to have the option for a second year on the contract he signed with Vancouver, but the exact conditions of that second year are a bit murky, as it is believed that each party (both the Canucks and Boudreau) have an “out” if that is the route they choose. So while few could have imagined a better run of success for Boudreau, there is still uncertainty surrounding his future as the coach of the Canucks.
NHL
NHL

'That's how I play' | Power scores 1st NHL goal in win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. - Owen Power watched from the defensive zone as Jeff Skinner engaged in a 1-on-1 rush at the opposite end of the ice, then quickly made the decision to join him. Power beat his own defender down the ice, caught a pass from Skinner and scored his first NHL goal to provide added cushion for the Sabres during the third period of a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils inside Prudential Center on Thursday.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Kraken
NHL

Rinne Inspired Countless Young Goaltenders During Time with Preds

Former Nashville Netminder Provided Inspiration for Next Generation of Puck Stoppers. Former Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne shined whenever he was on the ice, but his presence when the cameras were off was even greater. With his longevity as a Predator and his prowess showing center-stage on game days, becoming a role model for the next generation of skaters and goalies in the Nashville community was inevitable.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Bruce Boudreau “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season

Bruce Boudreau is “most likely” to return as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks next season, according to a report by Rick Dhaliwal. In conversation with Don Taylor on Thursday’s edition of Donnie & Dhali – The Team on CHEK TV, Dhaliwal indicated that the Canucks have substantially warmed up to the prospect of retaining Boudreau, who is signed through the end of the 2021–22 season.
NHL
WGR550

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

As Thursday’s game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Buffalo Sabres leading 3-2, Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner to score his first NHL goal. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy