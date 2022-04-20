ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Letters to the editor

By Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=037ikb_0fEqesG600 County campaigns spark letters of support; ballots will be mailed out in Jefferson County on April 27

We're backing Simmelink, Heckathorn for county posts

We are writing to voice our support for Kelly Simmelink as County Commissioner and Marc Heckathorn for Sheriff. Both candidates have devoted their whole life to working, living and giving back to the community of Jefferson County.

In all of our interactions with Marc Heckathorn as a law enforcement officer he has been very professional and easy to approach. Marc's whole career has revolved around law enforcement, fully preparing him to be sheriff.

As Kelly Simmelink finishes his first term as county commissioner we very much appreciate the effort and work he has put in. His enthusiasm for being a county commissioner and work ethic he puts forth is just as strong now as it was the first day he was elected.

Please consider voting for Kelly and Marc allowing them to continue to serve our great community.

Tom & Stacy Norton

Madras

Vote Danzuka for Jefferson County Commissioner

While serving her first term on the Jefferson County 509-J School Board, Laurie was instrumental in developing the partnership between the 509J and Warm Springs to build and operate the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

During her four terms on the School Board her passion for improving youth achievement in the classroom inspired parents and community members as she successfully lead the passage of two school construction bonds.

Her dedication to our communities was recognized statewide when the Oregon School Board Association named her Board Member of the Year in 2021.

While serving on the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation Board, I've worked directly with Ms. Danzuka on business development projects, one of which she was given primary responsibility. She demonstrated her ability to work effectively with business owners, stakeholders, community groups and interested parties to find common ground and forge consensus to resolve difficult business start-up problems.

This county needs to heal from recent divisiveness. Through her work and life experiences, Ms. Danzuka has demonstrated the abilities, skills and experience to be the careful decision-maker and fiscally responsible leader we need as our Jefferson County Commissioner.

Charles & Sandy Jackson

Warm Springs

Danzuka a great choice for our current difficult times

I would like to express my support for Laurie Danzuka for Jefferson County Commissioner. Laurie has demonstrated her ability to be a consistent leader in this community. In my time as a parent of students and while serving on the budget committee for 509-J, Laurie has demonstrated her ability to be a consistent, fair leader in this community.

Laurie Danzuka exemplifies what a strong leader should be. She is calm under difficult situations. She is hard working and has led tirelessly through what has been a most difficult time for school district leaders in recent years. She is humble, and yet strong enough to stand up in difficult situations. She is fair, and truly listens to make sound, informed decisions.

I believe Laurie has what this community needs in moving forward in these times when our county faces many challenging issues and needs a leader that has already proven to be capable of working together with others to find fair, and effective solutions. We are fortunate to have a Jefferson County Commissioner candidate like this on the ballot, and I will be without a doubt supporting Laurie Danzuka.

Ken Stout

Madras

Wunsch is the voice we need on the county commission

Jefferson County is about to face one of the most challenging times in history for farming and agriculture. We need someone with firsthand experience to properly represent. In working for the County and firsthand witnessing the power the County Commissioners have to make major decisions that impact our everyday lives, I beg you to take this next election serious. A vote is a vote, and however we all decide to vote, please vote knowing you are making a decision that impacts this place we are privileged to call home.

Knowing the three candidates running for position 1, my vote is for Mark Wunsch. He will not stand down or be silent when we need that voice at the table. Time and time again I have attended meetings when being "silent" has done more harm than good. We do not need "silent" commissioners, we need commissioners that are willing to stand up and support what our County needs. For this reason, please vote Mark Wunsch to be our voice.

Brandie McNamee

Antelope

Simmelink has earned vote to re-elect him commissioner

I write in support of the re-election of Kelly Simmelink to the Jefferson County Commission.

I know that Mr. Simmelink and I do not agree about every decision he makes in his role. But, I value the way he approaches his duties while serving on the commission.

I believe he is a sound leader. He is passionate about this county, the citizens he serves and his role. He educates himself on the relevant matters that come before the commission. He is open to input from the community. He is energetic, intelligent, and hard working. These traits lead to a commissioner that forms and acts upon thoughtful solutions designed to help improve the health, quality of life and economic well being for the citizens of this county. Finally, Kelly Simmelink is a strong steward for the county's financial resources.

In this time when public leadership is frequently blinded by agendas, Kelly Simmelink is a breath of fresh air. I honor his approach to public service and I support him as our county's commissioner.

George Neilson

Madras

Personal experience showed us who Marc Heckathorn is

On July 19th of last summer, we received a knock on our door no family ever wants to receive. At our door was Sheriff Marc Heckathorn who had the unfortunate job of delivering devastating news of a death in our family. A day we will never forget, and a death that has haunted us ever since. But the actions of Sheriff Heckathorn that day, and the many days following were more than enough for us to show our support for Marc as our sheriff for Jefferson County.

Marc wasn't just a sheriff to us during this time. He was a person of strength, advice, and a lending ear. I read something about Marc not too long ago about the absence of 'compassion'. Well, we can attest from firsthand experience, Marc was very compassionate to our situation, and there was never a doubt or question as to his concern for our well being during this time. That compassion and concern for our well being still exists to this day, eight months after this unfortunate death. Not just support for Ronica and me, but support for our two teenage sons.

Marc not only showed compassion, but as mentioned above, he also showed strength, a characteristic we feel is needed in the role of the sheriff. We had support from friends and family, but to have the support from Marc who has, in his long-experienced career, dealt with this scenario was a support that we needed to better understand the 'why'. He was a voice of reason in a time we were trying to process this devastating news. A voice with words that couldn't be spoken by anyone else. As Ronica has said on multiple occasions, Marc was the 'rock' we needed at that time. We will be forever grateful for him and his actions on that day, and the days following.

Marc not only has the characteristics to represent our county as sheriff, but hands down he has the experience. His exposure to the many different facets of law enforcement and the understanding of the law, and his ability to interact with our community in all situations goes unmatched. It is for all these reasons stated we support Sherriff Marc Heckathorn as our sheriff of Jefferson County. We ask that any of you with concerns or questions about Marc to reach out to him, talk to him, and hear from him firsthand, not just through word of mouth.

Our support is for Marc Heckathorn … for his compassion, his strength, his advice, his willingness to lend an ear and hand, and his unmatched experience.

Dan and Ronica Comingore

Madras

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Candidates for County Commission face off

Three candidates for Position 1, and two candidates for Position 2 make their cases. Voters had an opportunity to see what their county commission candidates stand for Wednesday evening, April 20. The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum for the candidates running for two seats on the county commission.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Jefferson County election has plenty of intrigue

Sheriff made a mistake in paying for his supporter to be a third candidate; it should be lesson in in what not to do, but not fatal to his specific campaign If it's spring and an even year, it's political season. You can tell it around the Madras area by the signs on the highways, maybe busier Facebook pages, Chamber forums on the schedule. First things first: small-town politics is tough, personal and humbling. Anyone who sticks their name and neck out to run, to potentially serve, deserves a lot of credit, and could probably use a flack jacket...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Sheriff candidates face off in chamber forum

Candidates' work culture, experience, and crime response mark the debate stageTwo of the three candidates for Jefferson County Sheriff met Monday to answer community submitted questions in a public forum put on by the Chamber of Commerce. The debate — between incumbent Sheriff Marc Heckathorn and his challenger, Deputy Jason Pollock — featured questions submitted to the chamber and focused mainly on the candidates experience in law enforcement, and their response to rising crime and drugs in Jefferson County. The third candidate on the ballot, Rick Dupont, was not there, and did not respond to inquires from the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

COIC seeks input on wildfire protection plan

The Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan Steering Committee seeking public input management plan. The Jefferson County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) Steering Committee is releasing their draft plan update and inviting public review and comment. A public meeting will be held March 31st from 2-3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fire District #1 conference room in Madras, Oregon (765 5th St, Madras, OR 97741). Virtual attendance is available via Zoom; please visit COIC's website at www.coic.org/emergency-preparedness/jefferson-co-cwpp to access the Zoom information, download the updated draft of the CWPP, and submit feedback or questions via a short survey. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the COIC website for community members who are unable to attend during the scheduled time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
Portland Tribune

Madras City Council selects two new members

Mike Seibold and Edwin 'Lamar' Yoder will fill terms through the end of the year. Mike Seibold, who is self-employed, and Lamar Yoder, owner and principal broker of Dick Dodson Realty will serve as Madras City Council members through the end of 2022. They fill two positions vacated by the...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Emotions fly over new development at Culver Planning Commission

After hearing testimony, developer withdraws request for smaller lot sizes The air was filled with tension at the Culver Planning Commission meeting Wednesday, April 13 as the proposed 164-home subdivision for the south end of town — called Haystack Butte — went before the board. The project is proposed by Woodhill Homes, a Bend-based development company that has developed homes throughout Central Oregon for the last 20 years. This development, though, would be its first in Jefferson County. The meeting got off to a bad start when the Zoom program did not function, frustrating many who planned to...
CULVER, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Metolius dog park opens to public

After multiple setbacks the only dog park in Jefferson County opens for business The city of Metolius opened the Rails and Tails Dog Park Wednesday April 13. The park features a fenced-in and two-sided dog area, as well as water, and dog waste disposal stands. The park is located off Highway 361 between Third and Fourth Streets in Metolius. "I hope it is a great asset to the community," said Patty Wyler, the mayor of Metolius. The dog park opens after facing multiple setbacks. Originally set to open in 2021, the park faced delays after problems getting the area sodded and irrigated. They also had to deal with flooding, and a rodent infestation in the area. {loadposition sub-article-01}
METOLIUS, OR
Portland Tribune

Culver City Council appoints new member

City Attorney resigns, panel greenlights Culver Crawdad Festival for August 28. The Culver City Council appointed Joshua Thody to serve in the seventh seat on the council. Thody owns Thody Auto Parts in downtown Culver. They council voted to move ahead with the Culver Crawdad Festival and scheduled the event...
CULVER, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Tom Stacy Norton#The School Board
Portland Tribune

The library wants your story

Third graders excited to tell their own stories using an Ollie the Otter theme. Your story matters and over the past year, the Jefferson County Library has been asking you to telling yours. Thanks to all who have already shared your stories online or from our sound booth. In addition to collecting true stories from our Jefferson County community, we have also worked with school-aged kids to gather some fun fiction stories.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Jefferson County jury convicts woman of animal neglect

Verdict rules Tania Herring neglected two horses in her care in Madras in 2019 After a two-day trial, a Jefferson County jury convicted Tania Herring, 42, of Salem for neglecting two horses in her care at 2770 NE Louks Road in Jefferson County. The charges against Herring stem from incidents in June of 2019 included animal neglect against at least three horses, animal abuse against one horse, and practicing veterinary surgery without a license. The jury found Herring guilty of unlawfully and with criminal negligence failing to provide minimum care for a sorrel mare and a palomino filly, both misdemeanors....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Madras Pioneer

County stocks youth fishing pond

4-H and Boy Scouts announce a Fishing Derby scheduled for Memorial Day weekend Tuesday, April 12, the county stocked the youth fishing pond at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds with trout and opened the pond to young anglers. Two-year-old Jonah Farrester was the first to cast in his line, sitting on the knee of his father, Josh. It's been two years since anyone could fish the pond. The water leaked out of the pond leaving dead fish stranded in mud puddles. Over the past year county crews have graded the pond and covered the surface with organic material;...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Travelogue views the Jefferson County of 100 years ago

Looking Back continues the journal of Mrs. H. M. Franklin as her family visits the area. Grandview is surrounded by snow-capped mountains, away off in the distance Mt. Hood is outlined with the cloud peaks, while nearer are the bold crags of Mt. Jefferson, the icy digits of Three Fingered Jack, the white robed figures of the Three Sisters, while a road map in Madras shows the names of the whole family, husband, wife, and little brother. In this section, the Franklins senior and junior have ranches.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Louise Muir honored with Oregon ageless award

Muir honored by Age+ for her outstanding service to the Madras and Jefferson County CommunityLouise Muir is a part of just about everything that happens at the Jefferson County Community Center. She runs events, coordinates services, plans meals and meets community need whenever she sees it. Muir moved to Madras in 1992 and has been helping in the community ever since. She's worked in local medical offices, served as a teacher's aide at the Jefferson County School district, and volunteers for a number of local nonprofits and community organizations. Muir also is active with the local VFW post...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Poll: School boards have little support from Oregon constituents

Taxpayers value early childhood learning and support services but don't feel represented by elected education officials, Oregon Values & Beliefs Center's latest survey shows. Oregonians broadly support funding educational programs, yet recent statewide survey respondents generally lacked support for their local school boards. Only 36% of those polled said they...
OREGON STATE
The Stockton Record

Community comments, opinions and reviews from Stockton's police chief town hall

As the four final candidates for Stockton's police chief vacancy gathered to speak at a public town hall, so did members of Stockton's community.  About 120 attendees watched Stockton Police Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance, Stockton Police Capt. Tony Sajor Jr., former Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joe Sullivan and San Jose Deputy Chief Stan McFadden answer questions Wednesday at the Bob Hope Theatre.  ...
STOCKTON, CA
The Madras Pioneer

Survey: Oregonians support taxes for family services

Support for paying taxes differs between political parties and on some issues, however.Child and family wellness programs are widely supported in Oregon, according to a new survey from the Oregon Values & Beliefs Center. Surveyors asked 1,500 Oregon residents their opinions on a dozen different social programs benefiting children, from affordable housing to food access, and whether they would support their tax money going to those programs. They found that many would, despite differences in preferred programs on political and demographic lines. Three of the most popular programs respondents supported included tutoring for students who need extra support, increasing...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Growers to get even less water this year than last

North Unit Irrigation District announces the meager water allotment for the season. Farmers in Jefferson County will begin the season with .675 of an acre foot of water, that's .45 acre feet from the Deschutes and .225 from the Crooked River. The North Unit Irrigation District Board announced the allotment Tuesday, March 29.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
77
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy