Letters to the editor

County campaigns spark letters of support; ballots will be mailed out in Jefferson County on April 27

We're backing Simmelink, Heckathorn for county posts

We are writing to voice our support for Kelly Simmelink as County Commissioner and Marc Heckathorn for Sheriff. Both candidates have devoted their whole life to working, living and giving back to the community of Jefferson County.

In all of our interactions with Marc Heckathorn as a law enforcement officer he has been very professional and easy to approach. Marc's whole career has revolved around law enforcement, fully preparing him to be sheriff.

As Kelly Simmelink finishes his first term as county commissioner we very much appreciate the effort and work he has put in. His enthusiasm for being a county commissioner and work ethic he puts forth is just as strong now as it was the first day he was elected.

Please consider voting for Kelly and Marc allowing them to continue to serve our great community.

Tom & Stacy Norton

Madras

Vote Danzuka for Jefferson County Commissioner

While serving her first term on the Jefferson County 509-J School Board, Laurie was instrumental in developing the partnership between the 509J and Warm Springs to build and operate the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

During her four terms on the School Board her passion for improving youth achievement in the classroom inspired parents and community members as she successfully lead the passage of two school construction bonds.

Her dedication to our communities was recognized statewide when the Oregon School Board Association named her Board Member of the Year in 2021.

While serving on the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation Board, I've worked directly with Ms. Danzuka on business development projects, one of which she was given primary responsibility. She demonstrated her ability to work effectively with business owners, stakeholders, community groups and interested parties to find common ground and forge consensus to resolve difficult business start-up problems.

This county needs to heal from recent divisiveness. Through her work and life experiences, Ms. Danzuka has demonstrated the abilities, skills and experience to be the careful decision-maker and fiscally responsible leader we need as our Jefferson County Commissioner.

Charles & Sandy Jackson

Warm Springs

Danzuka a great choice for our current difficult times

I would like to express my support for Laurie Danzuka for Jefferson County Commissioner. Laurie has demonstrated her ability to be a consistent leader in this community. In my time as a parent of students and while serving on the budget committee for 509-J, Laurie has demonstrated her ability to be a consistent, fair leader in this community.

Laurie Danzuka exemplifies what a strong leader should be. She is calm under difficult situations. She is hard working and has led tirelessly through what has been a most difficult time for school district leaders in recent years. She is humble, and yet strong enough to stand up in difficult situations. She is fair, and truly listens to make sound, informed decisions.

I believe Laurie has what this community needs in moving forward in these times when our county faces many challenging issues and needs a leader that has already proven to be capable of working together with others to find fair, and effective solutions. We are fortunate to have a Jefferson County Commissioner candidate like this on the ballot, and I will be without a doubt supporting Laurie Danzuka.

Ken Stout

Madras

Wunsch is the voice we need on the county commission

Jefferson County is about to face one of the most challenging times in history for farming and agriculture. We need someone with firsthand experience to properly represent. In working for the County and firsthand witnessing the power the County Commissioners have to make major decisions that impact our everyday lives, I beg you to take this next election serious. A vote is a vote, and however we all decide to vote, please vote knowing you are making a decision that impacts this place we are privileged to call home.

Knowing the three candidates running for position 1, my vote is for Mark Wunsch. He will not stand down or be silent when we need that voice at the table. Time and time again I have attended meetings when being "silent" has done more harm than good. We do not need "silent" commissioners, we need commissioners that are willing to stand up and support what our County needs. For this reason, please vote Mark Wunsch to be our voice.

Brandie McNamee

Antelope

Simmelink has earned vote to re-elect him commissioner

I write in support of the re-election of Kelly Simmelink to the Jefferson County Commission.

I know that Mr. Simmelink and I do not agree about every decision he makes in his role. But, I value the way he approaches his duties while serving on the commission.

I believe he is a sound leader. He is passionate about this county, the citizens he serves and his role. He educates himself on the relevant matters that come before the commission. He is open to input from the community. He is energetic, intelligent, and hard working. These traits lead to a commissioner that forms and acts upon thoughtful solutions designed to help improve the health, quality of life and economic well being for the citizens of this county. Finally, Kelly Simmelink is a strong steward for the county's financial resources.

In this time when public leadership is frequently blinded by agendas, Kelly Simmelink is a breath of fresh air. I honor his approach to public service and I support him as our county's commissioner.

George Neilson

Madras

Personal experience showed us who Marc Heckathorn is

On July 19th of last summer, we received a knock on our door no family ever wants to receive. At our door was Sheriff Marc Heckathorn who had the unfortunate job of delivering devastating news of a death in our family. A day we will never forget, and a death that has haunted us ever since. But the actions of Sheriff Heckathorn that day, and the many days following were more than enough for us to show our support for Marc as our sheriff for Jefferson County.

Marc wasn't just a sheriff to us during this time. He was a person of strength, advice, and a lending ear. I read something about Marc not too long ago about the absence of 'compassion'. Well, we can attest from firsthand experience, Marc was very compassionate to our situation, and there was never a doubt or question as to his concern for our well being during this time. That compassion and concern for our well being still exists to this day, eight months after this unfortunate death. Not just support for Ronica and me, but support for our two teenage sons.

Marc not only showed compassion, but as mentioned above, he also showed strength, a characteristic we feel is needed in the role of the sheriff. We had support from friends and family, but to have the support from Marc who has, in his long-experienced career, dealt with this scenario was a support that we needed to better understand the 'why'. He was a voice of reason in a time we were trying to process this devastating news. A voice with words that couldn't be spoken by anyone else. As Ronica has said on multiple occasions, Marc was the 'rock' we needed at that time. We will be forever grateful for him and his actions on that day, and the days following.

Marc not only has the characteristics to represent our county as sheriff, but hands down he has the experience. His exposure to the many different facets of law enforcement and the understanding of the law, and his ability to interact with our community in all situations goes unmatched. It is for all these reasons stated we support Sherriff Marc Heckathorn as our sheriff of Jefferson County. We ask that any of you with concerns or questions about Marc to reach out to him, talk to him, and hear from him firsthand, not just through word of mouth.

Our support is for Marc Heckathorn … for his compassion, his strength, his advice, his willingness to lend an ear and hand, and his unmatched experience.

Dan and Ronica Comingore

Madras

