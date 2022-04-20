ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CJ McCollum: Pelicans' rookies have shown tremendous growth

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans tied their first-round series against the No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns thanks in large part to the efforts of Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

Combined, they scored 60 points in the Pelicans’ 125-114 win.

Ingram had a game-high 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to finish just shy of his first career triple-double. McCollum added 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Larry Nance Jr. chipped in 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

Of course, there was also the rookies’ production.

The team has relied on three first-year players this season, and each has come up with big-time plays and contributions to help the Pelicans reach this point of the postseason: A tied-up series versus the top seed going to New Orleans for Game 3.

Herb Jones led the way with 14 points, three assists and one steal. Trey Murphy III had nine points and three steals off the bench while Jose Alvarado scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter to help keep the Pelicans ahead.

McCollum admired their commitment and growth this season.

They’ve just showed tremendous growth, not just from the two play-in games and the six games we used to close the season out but from when they were 1-12. That takes a courageous group led by a courageous coach who did what it took to get the best out of his players and then they went and put the work in so we could have success.

With Jose knocking down shots, with Herb locking up (on defense) and making his free throws, with Trey knocking down shots. We had a lot of guys who were in the G League finishing this game.

The three players have often been commended by their veteran teammates for the poise they display, and their ability to compete on a nightly basis. They have seldom been afraid of the moment and that has shown on the game’s biggest stage as of late.

There is no question the Pelicans are led by Ingram and McCollum, but the contributions of their rookies, and the rest of the roster, are a huge reason why they are currently tied up with the Suns.

Game 3 is scheduled to tip off on Friday at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dick Vitale thinks highly of UNC going into 2022-23 season

We are still months away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season but already the UNC basketball program is receiving praise by national analysts. The latest is ESPN’s Dick Vitale who put out his top teams for his “Elite Eight” going into next season. And right there at the top stand the North Carolina Tar Heels. Vitale listed Hubert Davis’ team No. 1 in the rankings beating out No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Kentucky, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Gonzaga. Here is what Vitale had to say about the Tar Heels’ squad for next season with some decisions from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

