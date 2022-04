Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Dry And Warm Weather Through The Weekend!. Lots of sunshine will return for Saturday with a few late clouds. Another warm afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy and a little milder Saturday night with lows near 60. Mostly sunny, continued warm, and dry for Sunday with highs back in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy, dry, and warm again for Monday with highs back in the 80s. Clouds and showers will move through Tuesday with highs topping into the upper 60s. Drier and a little cooler weather will return for the middle of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s.

