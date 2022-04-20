ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Raptors' Scottie Barnes out of walking boot, could 'maybe' play in Game 3

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said at shootaround that rookie Scottie Barnes could “maybe” play on Wednesday in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Barnes suffered a sprained left ankle late in Game 1 on Saturday when Joel Embiid appeared to step on his foot in the fourth quarter. He was seen wearing a walking boot afterward and was ruled out of playing in Game 2 on Monday.

The fourth pick initially thought the injury was going to be severe, but X-rays on his foot were negative. He was seen on Wednesday morning without a walking boot and appears to be trending in the right direction.

“He looks like he is doing pretty good,” Nurse said on Wednesday. “He is recovering nicely.”

Of course, Nurse and the Raptors were certainly doing their best playoff posturing by staying quiet on Barnes’ status for Game 3. The team has officially listed him as doubtful to play on its injury report but that could change ahead of the tip.

Barnes recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and one blocked shot in 31 minutes of work during the Raptors’ loss in Game 1. He went 4-of-6 from the field, including 7-of-9 from the free-throw line, before leaving in the fourth quarter.

He has emerged as a key player for the Raptors this season and is among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year. The Raptors greatly missed him on Monday and will be hoping he can return and help them bring the series to 1-2.

Game 3 is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EDT on NBA TV.

