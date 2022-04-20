ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Confusion among travelers after judge strikes mask mandate

By Alexandra Limon
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqGLH_0fEqb12P00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — A judge in Florida struck down the federal mask mandate that applied to air travel and mass transit but the sudden change in rules is creating confusion.

The Biden administration hasn’t made a decision on whether to appeal that decision just yet, but officials say it will depend on whether the CDC decides it’s necessary or not.

The Transportation Security Administration is not currently enforcing the federal mask mandate after the judge’s ruling.

“Let’s just call it what it is — chaos for the skies, chaos for train stations and subways,” said James Hodge, a law professor at Arizona State University.

Hodge says the sudden change is creating confusion, especially since some airports are in cities where indoor or mass transit mask rules are still in place.

“The question right now is who’s in charge of those facility-related mask requirements,” he said.

When asked whether travelers should continue to mask up on planes, President Joe Biden said, “That’s up to them.”

For now, Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra urges Americans — especially those with pre-existing conditions — to continue masking while traveling and commuting.

“I’ll respect the ruling, but I follow the science,” Becerra said.

While private businesses can still require masks, most major airlines have stated they are dropping mask mandates following the court ruling.

“Some people le should still wear their mask because they are at more risk, because they are immune compromised or something else. But for most of us we appreciate the freedom,” one traveler said.

“I was glad that a lot of people had the mask on and they did not take it off,” another traveler said.

But once you arrive in a city where mask mandates are in place and you leave the airport, the rules can change. The rules could also be different if you’re travelling internationally.

Because of the inconsistencies and changing rules, travelers should carry masks on them just in case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Government
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
The Verge

Judge says masks can’t be required on planes and trains

A federal judge said Monday that the Biden administration could not require masks be worn on airplanes and public transportation. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have the authority to introduce a mask mandate and did not follow the proper rules to implement a mandate, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in the ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Commuting#Cdc#Nexstar#Arizona State University#Health And Human Services#Americans
CBS New York

Reaction split to end of mask mandate on planes, mass transit

NEW YORK -- A federal judge on Monday struck down a national mask mandate on planes and mass transit.The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce face coverings in airports and on planes.At least four major airlines -- Delta, United, Southwest and Alaska Airlines -- announced they no longer require masks, CBS2's Dick Brennan reported.READ MORE: TSA won't enforce transit mask mandate for now after judge voids itThe mask mandate has led to tensions, even brawls on airlines, but now the TSA says it will not enforce it.People celebrating the end of the mandate. Applause greeted the announcement on a Delta...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
KXRM

KXRM

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy