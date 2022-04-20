ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Michael Darby’s Relationship Timeline: From Prenups to Cheating Allegations to Divorce

By Sarah Hearon
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 21 hours ago

It’s safe to say Ashley Darby and Michael Darby ’s relationship made waves on Bravo since the debut of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Maryland-based franchise premiered in 2016, less than two years into Ashley’s marriage to Michael. Her costars were quick to question their union as Ashley is 29 years younger than her spouse. On season 2 of the series, the couple struggled to navigate opening their restaurant Oz.

"Michael and I do have this age difference. He's 29 years older than me. And he has so much business experience that I think that he kind of forgets that I don't necessarily have all those years,” Ashley told The Daily Dish in 2017. “And so, he has these expectations of me to be this strong, confident, self-assured businesswoman when really I'm still navigating the ropes. I'm still learning as I go. And yes, I'm definitely going to make some mistakes. So stepping into this role of being responsible for people's livelihoods and having budgets with a lot more zeroes on them has been a learning experience for me, to say the least, so it does cause some issues for Michael and me and really made us think about why we were doing this. We didn't do this restaurant to tear ourselves apart; we did it to bring us together.”

During the season 2 reunion of RHOP , which aired in July 2017, Ashley revealed she had moved out of her home with Michael as they spent time apart. “She’s in her 20s,” Michael said during the episode. “She’s feeling out who she is going into her evolving life and future. And I’m at my age, coming through the end of my career, looking to all kinds of things that are very different from some of the things I am looking for.”

Months after their initial separation, the twosome reconciled and went on to welcome two sons, Dean (born in July 2019) and Dylan (March 2021). Things were hardly smooth sailing, however, as Ashley admitted to the duo having an unconventional marriage and Michael was accused of sexually harassing a Bravo cameraman , which he denied.

The duo officially called it quits ahead of the premiere of season 7 of RHOP , with Ashely announcing they had split after “almost 8 magical years” of marriage .

“We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision,” she said in a statement in April 2022. “People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways.”

Scroll through for a timeline of the pair’s ups and downs:

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

RHONJ's Dolores Catania and Boyfriend Paul Connell Just Took a Big Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Dolores Catania Talks Competing on "Jason Biggs' Cash at Your Door" Dolores Catania is one lucky lady. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was recently whisked away to Ireland by her Dublin-born boyfriend Paul Connell. The Bravo star is sharing intimate details about their romantic trip and revealing the big step they just took in their relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
CinemaBlend

As More Legal Woes Come To Light, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne Says She Only Cares About Herself In Season 12 Trailer

The saga of Erika Jayne’s legal situation continues. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been named in two major lawsuits alongside her ex-husband Tom Girardi, pertaining to alleged embezzlement, racketeering, and aiding and abetting. While one is a $2.1 million suit, the other is a $50 million complaint that called out the supposed criminal enterprise as being the largest in plaintiff’s law history. As these woes come to light, Erika Jayne reveals that she only cares about herself in the Season 12 trailer of her show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Reality Tv#Bravo#The Daily Dish
bravotv.com

Apollo Nida Returns to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 14

Shereé Whitfield won't be the only notable return when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 kicks off on Sunday, May 1 at 8/7c. The trailer for the new season released on Wednesday, March 30 features another face that's familiar to RHOA fans, and we can't believe who they're hanging out with.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Troubled Relationship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Broke a Major ‘RHOA’ Rule by Getting Together

Long before they became the power couple behind Bravo’s Kandi & the Gang, stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were two single, hardworking professionals focusing on their careers. When Real Housewives of Atlanta fans first met Kandi in Season 2, she was raising her then-6-year-old daughter, Riley, while engaged to Ashley “AJ” Jewell. However, shortly after getting engaged in January 2009, the couple called off the wedding — and in October of that same year, AJ tragically died after sustaining head injuries during a fight.
RELATIONSHIPS
Bossip

Wendy Williams’ Ex-Husband Speaks Out: Kevin Hunter Says Host Needed TWO Blood Transfusions, Accuses Management Of Putting Her In ‘Life & Death Situation’

Wendy Williams’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. is back in the headlines again and the former “Wendy Show“ executive producer is making bold claims about the media icon’s management team and recent health battle. Kevin Hunter Sr. Takes Accountability For Affair Leading To Divorce From Wendy Williams...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Drama: Todd Tucker Calls out Kandi Burruss’ Daughter + Kenya Moore & Kandi Clash

Kenya Moore is back on bad terms with Marlo Hampton. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans have been hearing a lot of rumors about the upcoming season. In fact, reports claimed that multiple feuds took place during filming. And one of the biggest feuds fans will see unfold will take place between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. During season 13, Marlo and Kenya were able to hash things out. Both apologized for the nasty things they have said and done in the past. Marlo even admitted that she understands she went too far when she taunted Kenya about not having a relationship with her mother. In return, Kenya apologized for taking over Marlo’s wig launch event.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur

More drama is leaking out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Season 12 has wrapped, but it’s been dogged with rumor after rumor about explosive fights and feuds. Interestingly enough, a lot of the gossip (emphasis on gossip) has revolved around “friend of” Kathy Hilton. Kathy, who spent her first season charming fans with her […] The post Erika Jayne And Kathy Hilton Reportedly Feuding Over Allegations That Kathy Used A Slur appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

123K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy