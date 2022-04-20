ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Producer/Recording Engineer Tom Tierney Unifies Production with the TASCAM Model 24

By Authors
mixonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn, NY – April 2022… As a producer, sound recordist, and musician running a studio known as Spaceman Sound, in Brooklyn, New York, Tom Tierney’s work runs the gamut of challenges encountered in audio production. With a long list of credits that includes the biographical documentary Get Me Roger Stone (Netflix),...

www.mixonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Universal Production Music Taps Jane Carter as President

Jane Carter has been tapped as Universal Production Music’s new president, effective immediately. In the position, the London-based Carter will oversee the company worldwide, leading strategy for the fast-growing sector of production music. Reporting to Jody Gerson, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group (the parent entity of...
BUSINESS
Billboard

SoundCloud Artist Accelerator ‘First On SoundCloud’ Reveals 2022 Class

SoundCloud will invest in the careers of nine emerging artists across various genres in the latest iteration of its First on SoundCloud 2022 discovery and acceleration program. The artists chosen for this year’s program are EKKSTACY, Isabella Lovestory, Kelow LaTesha, KenTheMan, Nezi Momodu, Pote Baby, riela, ROSEMARIE and TITUS.
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Stone
Primetimer

Megan Thee Stallion is getting the docuseries treatment

The Grammy-winning “WAP” and “Savage” musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist’s Texas upbringing and career highlights will be explored in a docuseries from Time Studios and Roc Nation. The project, which doesn't yet have a network or streaming home, "will mix rare archival footage and fresh verité video to highlight the rapper’s rise from a viral freestyling phenom to pop culture sensation," per The Hollywood Reporter. "The series will explore her path to success and how she overcame personal hurdles to thrive professionally." Nneka Onuorah, director of Netflix's The G Word and Amazon's Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, will helm the docuseries. "Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before,” said Time Studios co-head of documentary Loren Hammonds. “Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable. We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘revolutionary’ material 1,000 times better than state-of-the art spaceship alloys

Nasa scientists have invented a new metal alloy that is 1,000 times more durable than current state-of-the-art materials used in aviation and space exploration.The US space agency believes that Alloy GRX-810 could revolutionise space travel, as it can withstand far harsher conditions than existing materials used within rocket engines.The material has twice the strength, three-and-a-half times the flexibility and more than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures.“This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development,” said Dale Hopkins, deputy project manager of Nasa’s Transformational Tools and Technologies project“New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tascam#Electronic Music#Audio Production#Hbo#Bada Bing Records
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Drops "777" Ft. Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, 21 Savage, Nardo Wick & Kodak Black

It has been quite the week for Latto. The rapper has been carefully rolling out her latest release, but the arrival of 777 has come with a bit of controversy. After spending most of her life in the music industry, Latto is ready for a new chapter as she sports a new name and a new level of visibility in the industry. We've seen as she has incorporated more dance routines in her performances and music videos, including her latest visual with 21 Savage on her track, "Wheelie."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Netflix fans lavish praise on Heartstopper after series earns rare 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix viewers have heaped praise on the new series Heartstopper, comparing it to teen drama Skins and the Channel 4 show It’s a Sin.Adapted from a graphic novel by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows a teen romance between Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), two students at a grammar school.The series has earned a rare 100 per cent score on review aggragator site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), indicting a complete consensus of positive reviews.Viewers have shared their praise for the series on social media, with particular enthusiasm being directed towards the two lead actors.“Just finished the...
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Responds To Drop In Subscribers By Cancelling Even More Projects

Netflix has responded to its recent drop in subscribers by announcing its intention to cancel a number of highly antipcated original shows. If you've been paying attention over the last week, you'll know that Netflix isn't having the best time right now. The streaming giant revealed in its latest earnings report that subscriptions were down 200,000 in total from last quarter, the biggest loss the company has seen in nearly 10 years.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

‘Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain’ Reveals How Group Cultivated Strain Of High-Potency Hip Hop

This past Wednesday, April 20th, potheads the world over sparked up and ate gummies and and applied CBD oil in observance of 420, the annual celebration of all things marijuana. While I haven’t partaken of the drug in at least 20 years, I celebrated appropriately, screening the new Showtime documentary Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain. Though Cannabis culture is at the core of the group’s identity, dope smoking morons they are not. One of the most important hip hop acts of the 1990s, Cypress Hill’s legacy rests on their inventive sound, which bridged the sonic gap between East and...
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy