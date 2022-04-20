ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan and wife Caroline make surprising home life revelation

Luke Bryan and wife Caroline opened up about their shared love for clothing and their particular habits when it comes to fashion in a new video. In a short clip shared during one of their "Intimate Moments" series with Jockey, which the two are ambassadors for, Caroline gave more details about her wardrobe.
Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Forgot Finn, But May Have Remembered Sheila’s Secret — Plus, We’re Ready For a Quinn/Carter Reunion

Everything old was new again this week on The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy staked a claim on Hope’s husband, Brooke butted heads with Taylor, and Quinn’s visit with Carter reminded us of just how good they were together. But unless I miss my mark, the next thing to make a comeback is going to be a certain piece of art…
'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo Debuts New Hairstyle

Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
Tim McGraw gets fans talking with big career update

Tim McGraw took to social media to reveal that he would be going back on the road once again as he kicks off his brand new tour. The country superstar shared a picture of himself on stage, surrounded by hundreds of thousands of fans who had come to see him perform.
Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
Miranda Lambert shares heartfelt post with fans after surprise Nashville appearance

Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance in Nashville on Wednesday, joining her good friend Wade Bowen on stage during his performance. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance. "Can’t make old friends," Miranda captioned the post which featured several pictures of the two singing together....
Carrie Underwood embraces 'fun carnival vibes' as she drops new single

Carrie Underwood was praised by fans on Friday for giving them "80s-style Carnival Ride vibes" with her new single Crazy Angels. The country star, who is releasing her ninth album 'Denim and Rhinestones', on 10 June 2022, dropped the new song and fans were quick to share their thoughts, with many telling her she had "another hit" on her hands.
Maren Morris Jokes Her 'Brain Exploded' Duetting with John Mayer at Nashville Show: 'What a Night'

Continuing the tradition of performing an unexpected duet at his Nashville tour stop, John Mayer welcomed Maren Morris to the stage Thursday night in Music City. The country star dropped in for the show open with Mayer, providing background vocals on "Last Train Home" as she does on the album cut, before returning to the stage later in the evening to join the guitarist on "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room," turning the 2006 song into the collaboration Mayer, 44, later said it "was always meant to be."
