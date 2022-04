The New York Yankees based faced off against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday, stealing a 4–1 victory thanks to a tremendous performance from Aaron Judge. Judge went 2-for-3 on the day, elevating his average to .280, smacking two home runs, bringing his season total to three. The Yankees’ offense was inconsistent altogether, but there were a few individual performances that stood out, notably from Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson, who earned two walks and a run. Kiner-Falefa smacked a single to left-centerfield in the 4th inning, driving in Donaldson.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO