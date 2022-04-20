ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Catch up on The Port, princesses, and playgrounds in Shreveport: Business in the 318

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago

From local hospitals being named the 'World's Best' to Louisiana purchasing a new state building in Shreveport; check out this week's business headlines with Business in the 318.

Northwest Louisiana hospital named Newsweek's 'World's Best'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xV8gJ_0fEqRGu700

Willis-Knighton Medical Center has been named one of the "World's Best Hospitals" by Newsweek Magazine.

Hospitals were selected for the list based on recommendations from physicians and health care professionals; patient survey results; and key medical performance indicators, including data on quality of care, hygiene measures and patient safety.

Willis-Knighton is the only North Louisiana hospital to make the Newsweek list.

Shreveport woman bringing fairytale princesses to life

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHbUB_0fEqRGu700

Never Ending Stories is a locally owned children's party entertainment service. It provides trained individuals to serve as Disney princesses for any party or event.

"It's more than just dress up," Amelia Osborn said.

Never Ending Stories wants to help bring a touch of fairytale magic to your next celebration.

To learn more about this business, click here .

A new playground at Shriners kicks off the 100-year celebration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aosqZ_0fEqRGu700

Shriners Children's Shreveport is celebrating 100 years this year, and to top things off Shriners officially opened its newly upgraded therapeutic playground Thursday morning.

The David and Teresa Disiere Foundation kicked off the playground's fundraising effort in 2020 by offering a $50,000 match for all private donations.

During the Ribbon Cutting event, David made an exciting announcement stating that the David and Teresa Disiere Foundation is starting a $100,000 endowment for Shriners Children’s Shreveport. The endowment will match donations to the facility.

The Port and how it is helping the economy of Northwest Louisiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TPgOe_0fEqRGu700

The Port of Caddo-Bossier is a 4,000 acres piece of land, located at the head of the Red River Waterway.

In a study by the Trade and Industry Development, every job created at the Port equals four jobs created in neighboring parishes of Caddo and Bossier.

It serves as a multimodal transportation and distribution center, that is currently home to 17 national and international companies that employ more than 1,700 workers.

To learn more about what Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy had to say about the Port, click here .

Louisiana is buying a downtown Shreveport office building

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXdvo_0fEqRGu700

500 Fannin Street commonly known as the Waggoner Building is set to be purchased by the state of Louisiana, Wednesday. This building will replace the aging Mary Allen State Office Building on Fairfield Avenue.

The purchase is just the start of this project.

This newly renovated building is intended to consolidate many Shreveport-area state employees.

The Office Facilities Corporation, is buying the Waggoner Building for $1.75 million, the initial listing price was $2,995,000.

65 restaurants, stores in Caddo, Bossier with no health violations

The Shreveport Times obtained food safety inspection information for January 2022 from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Sanitarians inspected about 301 addresses in Caddo and Bossier parishes accounting for about 348 permits.

About 167 permits had no critical violations, and 65 had no violations.

Click here , to learn which stores had no violations.

Mask mandate  lifted by TSA. How does that affect Shreveport?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaZXS_0fEqRGu700

The Transportation Security Administration announced Monday that they will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate.

What does that mean for the Shreveport Regional Airport?

Although, TSA is not requiring face mask passengers should be prepared with a mask because some airlines may still require face coverings on flights.

Be on the lookout for Thursday and Sunday for Life in the 318 and The 318 to catch up on all the best stories you might have missed.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Catch up on The Port, princesses, and playgrounds in Shreveport: Business in the 318

IN THIS ARTICLE
