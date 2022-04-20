ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Belkis Ayón Work Traveling from Russia Won’t Make It to Venice Biennale Main Show Due to War in Ukraine

By Alex Greenberger
ARTnews
ARTnews
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33PeAD_0fEqJAK500

Click here to read the full article.

Much has been made at the Venice Biennale of artist Pavlo Makov’s Ukrainian Pavilion and of the last-minute addition of a Palazzo Ucraina for protest-minded art. But signs that the war had deep effects on the Biennale this year are also evident in other ways in the festival’s main exhibition.

In the Arsenale section, a work by Belkis Ayón that belongs to a Russian museum isn’t on view because it couldn’t travel to Italy. And in the Giardini section, there is a newly added work by the Ukrainian artist Maria Prymachenko .

The Ayón work, her three-part 1991 painting La consagración , belongs to the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg, and was included in the 2018 Berlin Biennale. It was to be one of the first works viewers saw upon entering the Arsenale, as part of a grouping of paintings by Ayón that are paired with a large sculpture by Simone Leigh.

“Because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it was impossible to show the original work here,” wall text for the Ayón painting reads. The painting now appears as a large-scale print that is pasted to the wall.

The Prymachenko work, a 1967 gouache called Scarecrow , appears to have joined Cecilia Alemani’s main show relatively late in the game, since Prymachenko did not appear on the artist list when it was announced earlier this year. The painting portrays a fancifully colored being whose tongue sprouts a flower.

Prymachenko’s art made international headlines earlier this year because some of her paintings were destroyed when Russian forces reportedly destroyed a history museum in Ivankiv that housed them. Within Ukraine, her art is relatively well known.

In its wall text for Scarecrow , the Biennale notes that the “real threat to Prymachenko’s art memory dates to last February when, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many of her works risked being lost forever in the bombing of the Ivankiv Museum, in which they were stored. Among these works could have been Scarecrow (1967).”

It’s not clear where Scarecrow came from, since, unlike most works in the main show, there is no credit line explaining its provenance.

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

A Mysterious Sarcophagus Discovered Beneath Notre-Dame Will Soon Be Opened

Click here to read the full article. A sarcophagus made of lead discovered in the depths of the Notre-Dame Cathedral among an ancient graveyard will soon be opened, French archaeologists said Thursday. The sarcophagus was found laying amid several tombs “of remarkable scientific quality” 65 feet below the central spot where the transept crosses the 12th century Gothic church’s nave, France’s Culture Minister, said last month. The discoveries were made during excavation work in anticipation of the reconstruction of the church’s iconic spire, which collapsed in a shocking 2019 fire. The team of archaeologists were present in the church to ensure the...
RELIGION
ARTnews

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Shows Up at the Venice Biennale With Urgent Message

Click here to read the full article. In early April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance via screen at the Grammy Awards. In a similar fashion, an urgent message from Zelensky aired at the Venice Biennale, reported ArtNet News. Streamed from the Ukrainian Collateral Event site on the opening of the “This is Ukraine: Defending Freedom” exhibition, Zelensky warned spectators of the consequences of a Russian victory on the arts. “There are no tyrannies that would not try to limit art because they can see the power of art.” Zelensky said in the video. “Art can tell the world things...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Some of the World’s Biggest Galleries and Museums Rallied to Preserve 200,000 Acres of Rainforest in Peru

Click here to read the full article. Some of the art world’s biggest galleries and museums, including David Zwirner, Hauser & Wirth, and the Guggenheim in New York, have teamed up to preserve 200,000 acres of endangered rainforest in Peru. The sustainability collective Galleries Commit announced on Instagram Tuesday that the area, called the Chuyapi-Urusayhua Regional Conservation, is now permanently protected thanks to a matching funds program with more than 40 art institutions and individuals. Galleries Commit partnered with the artist-led non-profit initiative Art to Acres to save the lush landscape north of Machu Picchu. The conservation area is one of...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethel Reed
Person
Thomas Gainsborough
Person
Barbara Kruger
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Belkis Ayón
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#New Museum#Venice Biennale#Palazzo Ucraina#Russian#Ukrainian#The Russian Museum
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts....
EUROPE
ARTnews

ARTnews

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy