TJ Rogers Reveals Testicular Cancer Diagnosis

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTJ Rogers, who held the title of Battle Commander at The Berrics in 2019 and currently reigns as our Top Squid, announced via Instagram that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. He is currently on the second of four rounds of chemotherapy (he was given the diagnosis in January). Watch...

theberrics.com

